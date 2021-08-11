Grammys on the Hill Honor Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Reps Ted Deutch and Michael McCall

Veteran hitmakers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and U.S. Representatives Ted Deutch and Michael McCall will be honored on Sept. 22, when Grammys on the Hill celebrates its 20th anniversary in Washington, DC. The event brings together congressional leaders and music makers “to recognize those who have led the fight for creators’ rights,” according to the announcement.

Sponsored by City National Bank, this year’s awards will honor five-time Grammy-winning songwriters/ producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis — who have helmed dozens of hits over the past 35 years for Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, and Boyz II Men — and Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) and Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) for their contributions to support legislation that protects and ensures fair treatment for music creators. Deutch and McCaul are the congressional honorees being recognized for their stalwart support of creators, especially in the past year when many in the industry lost income and needed help. Deutch is lead Democratic sponsor for the American Music Fairness Act, which, when passed, will pay royalties to artists and producers when their music is played on the radio. McCaul has co-sponsored key legislation like the Help Independent Tracks Succeed Act (HITS Act), which updates the federal tax code to bring in line music production with other industries and create parity.

“The pandemic has shown us just how crucial it is for the Academy and Congress to work together to find equitable solutions that protect the music community,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “We’re thrilled to celebrate the legislators and artists who have improved the environment for creators with the return of Grammys on the Hill — a celebration of the music community and Congress coming together to achieve policy advancements in the name of music. To have Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Representatives Deutch and McCaul join us at the 20th anniversary of the event is truly an honor, and we’re looking forward to recognizing their invaluable contributions made toward the fight for creators’ rights.”

The awards dinner and presentation will take place at the Hamilton Live in Washington, D.C., with live performances from the musical honorees and additional special guests. The announcement stresses that the event will follow all necessary Covid-19 precautions, safety guidelines and requirements set forth by health officials.

Over the past 20 years, Grammys on the Hill has hosted artists including Garth Brooks, Missy Elliott, Yolanda Adams and John Mayer; then Vice President Joe Biden, former United States Secretary of State and Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-NY), former Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), and more. The annual advocacy event has also led to several major legislative wins for the music industry, most notably the Music Modernization Act.