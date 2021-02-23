Grammy Week to Kick Off With ‘Women in the Mix’ Event Featuring Cyndi Lauper, Ingrid Andress, Sheila E., More

Grammy Week 2021 will kick off with a new event titled “Women in the Mix,” which aims to highlight and amplify the voices of female producers, engineers, artists and executives in the music industry. The event clearly seems intended to address an issue that has long been a sore point not only for the Recording Academy but especially the music industry at large.

The virtual event will take place Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT at Grammy.com. The Grammy Awards ceremony will air live on CBS on Sunday, March 14, with a virtual Clive David Pre-Grammy Gala taking place the night before and a MusiCares virtual benefit concert, featuring new performances by H.E.R., John Legend, Haim and Jhene Aiko taking place on Friday, March 12.

According to the announcement, the event aims to “champion women who set the tone for their own communities and work to close gender gaps on and offstage.”

Following the Recording Academy’s “Women in the Mix Pledge” launched in 2019, the event will spotlight female producers and engineers in the music industry “while encouraging and facilitating mentorship between established women in the industry and aspiring female music professionals.” Panels, discussions and performances will be announced in the coming weeks.

Confirmed participants include:

Christine Albert, Chair Emeritus, Recording Academy Board of Trustees

Ingrid Andress, current three-time Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter

Denisia “Blu June” Andrews (Nova Wav), current three-time Grammy-nominated songwriter

Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Recording Academy

Brittany “Chi” Coney (Nova Wav), current three-time Grammy-nominated songwriter

Rocsi Diaz, television personality

Maureen Droney, Sr. Managing Director, Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing

Chloe Flower, classical pianist & composer

Tera Healy, Sr. Director, East Region, Recording Academy

Tammy Hurt, Vice Chair, Recording Academy Board of Trustees

Leslie Ann Jones, five-time Grammy-winning engineer and Recording Academy Trustee

Cyndi Lauper, two-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter

EveAnna Manley, president, Manley Laboratories

Ruby Marchand, Chief Industry Officer, Recording Academy

Harvey Mason jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO, Recording Academy

MC Lyte, Grammy-nominated rapper

Piper Payne, mastering engineer

Sheila E., Grammy-nominated artist and percussionist

Kelley Purcell, Vice President, Membership & Industry Relations, Recording Academy

Ebonie Smith, music producer, engineer & singer/songwriter

Tina Tchen, president & CEO of Time’s Up

Additional participants will be announced in the coming weeks.