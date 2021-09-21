2022 Grammy Nominees to Be Unveiled on Nov. 23

The 2022 Grammy nominations will be announced on Tuesday, November 23, the Recording Academy announced. The unveiling takes place just two days before Thanksgiving, as they were last year.

This year’s roster could be significantly different from ones in recent years, as the Academy has eliminated the “secret” nominating committees of artists, creators and industry experts that curated the final lists over the past couple of decades — now, the final nominees ostensibly will be chosen by the broader Grammy voting body. The move — and a subsequent overhaul of the Academy’s awards team — was made after last year’s controversial nominations, which inexplicably saw the Weeknd, who’d had one of the most successful albums of the year and, with “Blinding Lights,” one of the most successful singles of the 2000s, receiving no nominations whatsoever.

The 2022 awards will have a 13-month eligibility period, due to industry delays caused by the pandemic.

The Academy also published a list of pertinent dates for the 2022 Grammys:

Sept. 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2021

Product Eligibility Period

Oct. 22-Nov. 5, 2021

First Round Voting

Tues, Nov. 23, 2021

Nominees Announced for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Dec. 6, 2021-Jan. 5, 2022

Final Round Voting

Mon, Jan. 31, 2022

64th Annual Grammy Awards

*Key Grammy Week events will be announced closer to the date.

Earlier this week, Variety also confirmed that the Academy is pausing two honorary awards programs, the Grammy Hall of Fame and its special merit awards, for one year. The former is being delayed to revise its process and the Academy plans to relaunch it next year; the latter is being delayed because last year’s honorees have not yet been properly acknowledged. That news was first reported by Billboard.

The Grammy Awards return to Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Mon, Jan. 31, 2022, and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT.