H.E.R., John Legend, Haim to Headline MusiCares Grammy Week Concert

New performances from H.E.R., John Legend, Haim and Jhene Aiko will lead “Music on a Mission,” the 2021 MusiCares virtual concert being held during Grammy Week on Friday, March 12. The event — which, as always, is a benefit for MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable wing — takes the place of the traditional Person of the Year concert. Instead, it is a “virtual fundraiser to honor the resilience of the music community which has been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the announcement.

According to tradition, the MusiCares event takes place two nights before the Grammy Awards, which this year will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14. In addition to the new performances, it will also feature songs from the MusiCares vaults featuring Bruce Springsteen, Usher, Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty, along with “special appearances” by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Shakira, Lionel Richie, Carole King, the Jonas Brothers, Mick Fleetwood, Ledisi, Macklemore and Jesse & Joy. The show will open with a DJ set performed by DJ D-Nice.

Tickets are available to the public for $25 and are on sale now on MusiCares.org . All proceeds will be distributed to music people in need.

“Music on a Mission is a chance to recognize the challenges music people have faced this past year and honor their resiliency,” said MusiCares Executive Director Laura Segura. “As the leading foundation dedicated to the health and welfare of music people, it is our responsibility to support music people through this pandemic and beyond.”

Since the start of the pandemic, MusiCares has distributed more than $22 million to help more than 25,000 music people across the industry, including songwriters, musicians, engineers, producers, bus drivers, crew, guitar techs, label employees, makeup artists and more. In addition to COVID-19 relief, MusiCares provides health and human services across a variety of needs, including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventative clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies and disaster relief. According to recent survey data collected by MusiCares, 62 percent of music people surveyed feel moderately high to very high levels of financial stress daily and 26 percent of respondents report moderate to severe levels of depression.

“We are extremely thankful for our sponsors joining us to help celebrate the people behind the music, who work tirelessly to bring the joy of music to us every day,” said Segura.

“Music on a Mission” is made possible by generous sponsors, including Amazon Music, the Recording Academy, Universal Music Group, Vivid Seats, Warner Music Group, Facebook, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, ASCAP, Concord, Gibson Gives, Live Nation, Master & Dynamic, Mastercard, PEOPLE, SoundCloud and Triller.

