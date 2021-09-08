‘Global Citizen Live’ Solidifies L.A. Lineup With Stevie Wonder, H.E.R., Demi Lovato, Adam Lambert Set for the Greek

Lineups for the Los Angeles and London components of the “Global Citizen Live” broadcast have been revealed, with the L.A. show set for the Greek Theatre on Sept. 25 and featuring Stevie Wonder as headliner. Joining the veteran star on the Greek bill are H.E.R., Demi Lovato, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, OneRepublic, the Lumineers, Ozuna and 5 Seconds of Summer.

In London, Duran Duran will headline, with Kylie Minogue, Maneskin, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Rag’n’Bone Man rounding out the bill at a yet-to-be-disclosed “spectacular location.”

Tickets for the L.A. show are now available at globalcitizenlive.la and can be “earned by taking action” toward Global Citizen’s goals, similar to the concerts already announced for New York City’s Central Park and Paris near the Eiffel Tower, which have ticketing opportunities at GlobalCitizenLive.org. Tickets for the London show will be made available later.

The “Global Citizen Live” concerts happen around the world on Sept. 25 and will be shown live for more than nine hours on the BBC as well as on global streaming sites. In America, ABC will broadcast highlights from the events in a less expansive prime time slot the following night, Sunday the 26th, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

“After hosting ‘Vax Live’ in Los Angeles earlier this year, we’re excited to be back in L.A. for ‘Global Citizen Live’ at the Greek Theater,” said Katie Hill, Global Citizen’s senior VP and head of music, entertainment and artist relations. “We’re grateful to be joined by these incredible artists, many of them long-standing supporters of the Global Citizen movement, to advocate for a more equitable world. Music has been a source of inspiration and hope over the past year and a half as we’ve witnessed catastrophic loss across the globe. We look forward to joining forces with artists and activists on stages around the world Sept. 25 to call for action to address vaccine inequity, climate change and world hunger.”

Artists for several other locations were previously announced — all promising strict COVID-19 safety compliance — with the New York City concert sporting a lineup that includes Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Cyndi Lauper, Lang Lang, Burna Boy and Alessia Cara. In Paris, the main attractions include Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens, Stormzy, Angélique Kidjo, Charlie Puth and Fatma Said.

Yet to be announced are the cities that will host performances by BTS, Metallica, Green Day, Usher, Lorde, Andrea Bocelli, Keith Urban and Ricky Martin.

A Lagos concert will feature Femi Kuti, Tiwa Savage, Davido and Made Kuti. In Rio de Janeiro, the bill includes Alok, Mart’nália, Criolo, Liniker, Tropkillaz and Mosquito. A Sydney lineup is coming together but thus far includes Delta Goodrem.

Besides ABC and the BBC, other outlets airing the worldwide concerts in part or full include iHeartRadio, YouTube, Hulu, FX, Twitter, Time, the Roku Channel, Australia’s Channel 9, Brazil’s Multishow and Bis, France’s TF1/TMC and Singapore’s Mediacorp.

The programming is being executive produced by Jane Y. Mun, with Deviants Media, Diversified Production Services, Done and Dusted Productions, Ken Ehrlich Productions, Live Nation, Livewire Pictures, TMPL Motion Pictures and U-Live as producing partners. The Global Citizen Live campaign’s executive producers include Michele Anthony of UMG, Francine Katsoudas, Tina Kennedy, Eric Ortner, Guy Oseary, Michael Rapino of Live Nation, Brian N. Sheth, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Chris Stadler.

In a previous interview with Variety about the event, Global Citizen founder-CEO Hugh Evans said, “It’s literally during the UN General Assembly meeting, on the eve of the COP26 meeting. You’ve got the first time in the entire year where you’re going to have all of these heads of state focused together over a one-month period. This is an enormous rallying cry. We want this rally to be heard on every corner of the world, to petition philanthropists and CEOs and governments to commit to the social solutions that those with billions of dollars can bring about.”

Speaking of the trifold goals, Evans said, “The first push is to get at least a billion vaccine COVID-19 doses to the developing world by the end of summer. … The second focus is on the hunger crisis that’s been exacerbated by COVID-19, because crises like hunger don’t politely wait their turn until COVID is over. We’ve seen 41 million people now across the point of Africa on the brink of starvation. And so we need to get $6 billion raised for the World Food Programme to fight hunger in Ethiopia, Yemen and Southern Sudan. And then the final, big push is… to achieve a breakthrough climate negotiation (that’s) only gonna happen if the Fortune 500 companies commit to net zero plans to reduce their carbon emissions. … That is really the three big pushes for the campaign: ending the pandemic, keeping the hunger crisis from growing further and addressing the immediate climate crisis.”