Frank Ocean Unveils Homer, Luxury Jewelry and Clothing Line and Store

Out of a clear blue sky on a hot August Friday afternoon, Frank Ocean announce a new “luxury” jewelry and clothing company called Homer.

The announcement comes with an 84-page catalog, the cover of which was designed and photographed by Ocean. Certain images are included below.

Fans may have initially hoped for an announcement of new music, but Ocean’s multifaceted endeavors sometimes are a hint of new music coming — his last album, 2016’s “Blonde,” was accompanied by an Ocean-edited magazine and pop-up stores. Then again, maybe not: Rumors of a new album have been floating for years, but since the release of “Blonde,” Ocean has released a handful of new songs — all great or very good — and did a brief tour in 2017 that was filmed by Spike Jonze, but no footage from which has emerged.

The entirely of the Homer announcement appears below.

What is Homer?

Homer is an independent American luxury company founded by Frank Ocean.

Courtesy Homer

Why the name Homer?

It represents carving history into stone.

What is the collection?

The first Homer collection comprises fine and high jewelry pieces, plus printed silk scarves. The pieces are handcrafted using 18K gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel, and American lab-grown diamonds.

Frank Ocean Homer Courtesy Homer

Where can I see the collection?

The collection is presented in a catalog available either in-store or requested at www.homer.com.

Catalog cover and photography is by Frank Ocean, with campaign imagery by frequent collaborator Tyrone Lebon.

Frank Ocean Homer Courtesy Homer

Where are they designed and made?

The products are designed by Homer in New York City.

The products are handmade in Italy.

The diamonds come from Homer’s state-of-the-art lab in America.

Frank Ocean Homer Courtesy Homer

What’s the inspiration for the designs?

Childhood obsessions

Heritage as a fantasy

Frank Ocean Homer Courtesy Homer

Where can I buy the collection?

The Homer jewelry store is the only place to buy the collection.

Store appointments can be made at www.homer.com, some walk-up appointments may be available.

The store opens August 9th 10 AM to 6 PM (Mon-Fri) and 10 AM – 5PM (Sat), located at 70-74 Bowery, New York, NY.

Global orders with complimentary shipping can be made by calling or messaging the store on Signal. +1 (212) 410 3300 from Monday 9th at 10am EST.