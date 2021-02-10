Britney Spears Speaks Up For The First Time After Controversial Documentary

The Princess of Pop has finally spoken out following the Feb. 5 debut of controversial FX documentary “Framing Britney Spears.”

While not directly addressing the matters raised in the film, which include her conservatorship by her father and the #FreeBritney campaign, the troubled singer took to Twitter late on Tuesday evening, and shared a video of her performing her hit song “Toxic” on stage.

“Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!” the star wrote.

In what is perhaps an oblique reference to her current circumstances, Spears added: “Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens !!!!”

Spears been under a conservatorship since 2008, led by her father, Jamie Spears, meaning he controls her finances and essentially every other aspect of her life.

In November 2020, the superstar lost a bid to remove her father from her conservatorship. He now remains in control, as co-conservator with financial company Bessemer Trust, though the judge did not rule out future petitions for his removal or suspension. Spears has refused to perform while she remains under the conservatorship.

Meanwhile, Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline “approves” of Jodi Montgomery, the singer’s care manager and person of choice for the conservatorship, according to his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan. “He thinks Jodi Montgomery has done an admirable job and he has no other position to state with regard to the conservatorship,” reported E! online, quoting Kaplan.

Federline has 70% custody of his and Spears’ sons, while Spears has the other 30%.