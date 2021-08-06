Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Baptist Church Protesters With a Drive-By Bee Gees Cover

Instead of fighting hate with more hate, Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters prefer to retaliate with disco.

On Thursday, as the Westboro Baptist Church picketed outside the band’s show in Bonner Springs, Kansas, the Foo Fighters — dressed in all white as their ’70s alter-egos, the Dee Gees — drove by in a flatbed truck while performing the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you,” Grohl said. “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what you’re supposed to do… I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing.”

Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR — talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021

The Foos’ take on the Bee Gees’ dance classic is featured on the band’s latest musical venture, “Dee Gees / Hail Satin,” which is half disco covers and half live cuts from “Medicine at Midnight.”

The Foo Fighters’ feud with the right-wing bigots of the Westboro Baptist Church — who occupy a spot on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of hate groups — has gone on for nearly a decade. The homophobic, anti-semitic and islamophobic organization first protested outside the band’s shows in 2011, to which the Foo Fighters responded with a cheeky performance of the song “Keep It Clean,” which features the lyric: “Think I’m in the mood for some hot-man muffins.”

The band also used the song in their homoerotic tour announcement video, titled “Hot Buns,” which features the naked band members taking a bare-bottomed shower together, sharing soap and all. Watch the not safe for work video here.