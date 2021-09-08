Foo Fighters to Re-Open Washington DC’s 9:30 Club With Concert Thursday

The Foo Fighters, who re-opened Madison Square Garden earlier this year and have played concerts from Lollapalooza to Alaska, have announced a special homecoming show at Washington D.C.’s 9:30 Club on Thursday night (Sept. 9) — a serious underplay, since the club holds just 1,200 people. Tickets are on sale now if they’re not already gone.

The legendary 9:30 Club — which has hosted shows by Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, Al Green, Willie Nelson, James Brown, Billie Eilish, Adele, Justin Timberlake, Green Day and countless others over its 41-year history — has been shuttered for 18 months and is reopening in style, with the return of D.C.-area native Dave Grohl’s band.

Limit two per person. Tickets are non-transferable and must be picked up at Will Call tomorrow night.

Everyone entering the building must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or provide a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours. Everyone must stay masked unless they are actively eating or drinking.

It’s a rare opportunity to see one of the world’s biggest bands in a small club: the remainder of their 2021 tour dates gives an indication of the size of the venues they normally play.

Foo Fighters 2021 tour dates:

09/09/21 9:30 CLUB WASHINGTON, DC

09/15/21 ST. JOSEPH’S HEALTH AMPHITHEATER AT LAKEVIEW SYRACUSE, NY

09/17/21 HARTFORD HEALTHCARE AMPHITHEATER BRIDGEPORT, CT

10/22/21 SHAKY KNEES FESTIVAL ATLANTA, GA

11/10/21 FORO SOL MEXICO CITY, MX

11/12-13/21 TECATE PAL NORTE MONTERREY, MX

12/02/21 -12/04/21 PARK THEATER LAS VEGAS, NV

12/07/21 GOLDEN 1 CENTER SACRAMENTO, CA

12/09/21 SAVE MART CENTER FRESNO, CA