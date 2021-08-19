Foo Fighters to Receive MTV VMAs’ First Global Icon Award

Foo Fighters will receive the MTV Video Music Awards’ first-ever Global Icon Award at the 2021 ceremony, airing live from Barclays Center on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.

According to MTV, the Global Icon Award — a fixture of the network’s Europe Music Awards (EMAs) — “celebrates an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence have maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond.” Past recipients of the EMAs version of the award include Queen, Eminem, Whitney Houston.

Foo Fighters, who are set to perform at this year’s VMAs, scored three nominations for “Shame Shame,” including best rock video, best choreography and best cinematography.

The Dave Grohl-fronted band was first nominated in 1996 for “Big Me” in four categories, including video of the year, best alternative video, best direction and best group video (which they won). Foo Fighters also took home the award for best rock video for “Walk” in 2011.

Also performing at this year’s VMAs are Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo and Camila Cabello.

The Foos recently made headlines for trolling the Westboro Baptist Church with a drive-by Bee Gees cover. As the infamous hate group picketed outside the band’s show in Bonner Springs, Kansas, the Foo Fighters — dressed in all-white as their ’70s alter-egos, the Dee Gees — rolled by in a flatbed truck while performing the disco hit “You Should Be Dancing.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you,” Grohl said. “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what you’re supposed to do… I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing.”