Foo Fighters Release Short Film Documenting Music’s Post-Pandemic Return to Madison Square Garden

Foo Fighters and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. released “The Day The Music Came Back,” a short documentary capturing footage from the band’s June 20 show at the iconic New York City venue.

The nearly 10-minute film features behind-the-scenes conversations with fans and workers responsible for putting on the fully vaccinated concert, which reopened Madison Square Garden at full capacity.

“The Day The Music Came Back” showcases performances of the Foo Fighters’ greatest hits, including “Best of You” and “Everlong.”

The band, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, is currently celebrating its 26th anniversary tour (after its 25th anniversary plans were derailed by the pandemic). Dave Grohl and Co. will hit the road with Radkey in July and August, stopping in Cincinnati, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Bonner Springs, Kan., Oklahoma City and Albuquerque, N.M.

Before reopening Madison Square Garden, Grohl said, “We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year. And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”

Opening with “Times Like These,” the band ripped through fan-favorites such as “The Pretender,” “Learn to Fly” and “Monkey Wrench,” alongside new songs from 2021’s “Medicine at Midnight.”

On June 15, the Foo Fighters played their first full-capacity show since before the pandemic at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif.

“Tonight we’re gonna play until the cops get called or I fucking collapse,” Grohl declared at the beginning of the intimate show.

Watch “The Day The Music Came Back” below.