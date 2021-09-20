Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils ‘Storyteller’ Book Tour Dates

Apparently concerts, albums, documentaries, writing songs with Mick Jagger, VMA honors and writing books aren’t enough to keep the indefatigable Dave Grohl busy: Now he’s doing a book tour.

Later this month and next, Grohl will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his first book to life: “The Storyteller –Tales of Life and Music,” which is described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is out October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster.

Tickets for the tour on sale now.

The book ranges from his formative years on the DC punk rock scene through the decades of music that followed — all of which Grohl will discuss, along with “some special surprises,” according to the announcement — in four select cities.

Doors for all shows will open at 6:30pm. Grohl will be on stage at 8:00pm.

Tickets for the events are limited to 2 per transaction. Each ticket purchased includes a copy of “The Storyteller – Tales of Life and Music.” Partners in each city include: Waterstones, The Strand, Politics & Prose, Book Soup, and Barnes & Noble.

“There is a common thread that runs throughout everything that I do: storytelling,” Grohl said. “Whether in song, documentary film or on the page, I have always felt compelled to share moments from my life. This inclination is a huge part of what excites me creatively but also as a human being.”

In May, Grohl penned a heartfelt essay for the Atlantic titled “The Day the Live Concert Returns,” which served as a love letter to live music. At the same time, Grohl ended his longstanding social media dormancy and created the Instagram account, @davestruestories. The page features bite-sized stories written by Grohl, ranging from the time David Bowie told him to “fuck off” to the time he jammed with Prince.

September 27 – London – https://DaveGrohl.lnk.to/London

October 5 – New York City – https://DaveGrohl.lnk.to/NYC

October 7 – Washington, DC – https://DaveGrohl.lnk.to/WDC

October 12 – Los Angeles – https://DaveGrohl.lnk.to/LA12

October 13 – Los Angeles – https://DaveGrohl.lnk.to/LA13