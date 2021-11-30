Foo Fighters Unveil 2022 North American Tour Dates

It seems barely a day passes without some noises coming from the Foo Fighters camp, and the noise is big today: The newly minted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have announced 17 more concert dates, adding to shows on the West Coast and South America late this year and next, which will take place at amphitheaters, stadiums and festivals across North America during May, July and August of 2022.

The dates include one at New York’s Citi Field stadium and two at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Special guest opening acts will be announced “soon,” according to the announcement.

Tickets for the newly announced headline shows will be on sale to the public Friday, December 3rd at 10am local time.

The 2022 dates will mark Foo Fighters’ most extensive North American run since the February release of the band’s Grammy-nominated 10th album, “Medicine at Midnight.”

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Foo Fighters Live in the USA Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 30 at 12pm ET until Thursday, December 2 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment.

5/14 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

5/20 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC

5/24 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

7/17– Citi Field – New York, NY

7/19 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

7/22 – Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON

7/24 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

7/27 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME

7/29 – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, QC

8/1 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

8/3 – Huntington Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

8/6 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO

8/8 – USANA Amphitheater – Salt Lake City, UT

8/10 – Big Sky Events Arena – Big Sky, MT

8/13 – T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA

8/18 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

8/20 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA