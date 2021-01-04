Fleetwood Mac Vet Lindsey Buckingham Sells Publishing Catalog to Hipgnosis Songs

Hipgnosis Songs kept busy over the holiday: Not 24 hours after the fast-growing company announced that it acquired Jimmy Iovine’s production catalog, it announced it has acquired the music publishing rights of Lindsey Buckingham, best known for his work with Fleetwood Mac.

Along with the 25% share it acquired in September, Hipgnosis — which has invested more than $1.5 billion in music catalogs in just two and a half years — now owns 100% of Buckingham’s music publishing rights, including his publishing and writer’s share, of his entire catalog, comprising 161 songs, as well as a 50% share of any unreleased compositions, according to the announcement.

Buckingham was represented by managers Matt Sadie and Simon White at C3 Management, his attorney, David Altschul, of Altschul Olin & Vandergast LLP, and his business manager, Rick Mozenter of Gelfand, Rennert & Feldman.

Along with his solo work and an album with longtime partner Stevie Nicks — who sold her catalog to Primary Wave late last year for a reported $100 million — Buckingham’s catalog includes his four credits on Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” — including the smash single “Go Your Own Way” — one of the top-selling albums of all time at 45 million copies worldwide, as well as the group’s 1975 self-titled album, 1979’s “Tusk,” 1987’s “Tango in the Night” and others.

In addition to his work with Fleetwood Mac, Buckingham has released five solo albums, as well as 1973’s “Buckingham Nicks” and an eponymous 2017 album with Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

Merck Mercuriadis, Founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said: “Lindsey Buckingham is one of the greatest guitarists, songwriters and producers of all time yet is still so underrated. His work with Fleetwood Mac has brought the world unparalleled joy over the last 45 years and he belongs in any discussion featuring Brian Wilson and Paul McCartney. It’s wonderful to welcome him and his iconic songs both as a solo artist and with Fleetwood Mac to the Hipgnosis family”.

Lindsey Buckingham said: “Prior to arriving at an agreement with Hipgnosis, I had wonderful long conversations with Merck Mercuriadis. I was pleased to find a kindred spirit, someone who’s a big fan of my work in Fleetwood Mac, and an even bigger fan of my solo efforts. I look forward to working with Merck and the whole Hipgnosis team going into the future, and am confident that my body of work will be curated with great heart and insight”.