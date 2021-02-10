Finneas Preps First Film Score With High School Drama ‘The Fallout’ (EXCLUSIVE)

At just 23, Finneas has already accomplished a lot of major milestones for a singer, songwriter and producer. With sister Billie Eilish, he swept the top three categories of the 2020 Grammys (song of the year, record of the year and album of the year) and also won producer of the year (non-classical), making him the youngest producer to do so. He’s also the co-writer and producer of the theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time To Die.”

Up next? His first film score, as Variety can exclusively reveal. Finneas will serve as composer for “The Fallout,” a recently completed drama about the emotional aftermath in the wake of a high school tragedy. The film stars Jenna Ortega (Disney’s “Stuck In The Middle,” Netflix’s “You”), Maddie Ziegler (Sia’s “Music”), Shailene Woodley, Julie Bowen and John Ortiz.

“Finneas brought a level of empathy to the characters that could only come from a composer who is from the same generation,” says the film’s music supervisor, Peymon Maskan, who previously worked with Finneas on Apple’s 2018 holiday campaign “Share Your Gifts” featuring an original Eilish song he produced. “He’s young, so he can relate to the story in a personal way, which was a big reason we considered him. But in order to tell this story with insight, it takes artistic maturity. Finneas is a singular artist who could offer both. Once he and the director Megan Park had their first conversation about the movie, I think we all knew he was the perfect composer for the film. His score is very much inspired by the hope and willingness to overcome such trauma, and it’s quite memorable.”

“The Fallout” chronicles the lives of three teenagers so crippled from anxiety after a high school tragedy they can’t even leave their bedrooms, and the unique bond they share over the ensuing months. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Park, an actress, writer and director who co-starred alongside Woodley in Freeform’s “The Secret Life of an American Teenager.” Park also has a previous tie to Finneas, having directed a 2017 music video for Eilish’s song “Watch.”

Finneas has had a productive past 12 months, co-writing singles for Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and singer-songwriter Bruno Major (“The Most Beautiful Thing,” featured in Amazon’s Super Bowl spot this past weekend). Eilish has also been steadily releasing new singles co-written and producer by her brother, including last month’s “Lo Vas A Olvidar” with Rosalia for the soundtrack of HBO’s “Euphoria” episode “Part Two: Jules.”