×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Metallica Launches Online Course to Teach How to Be a Band

‘Trap Queen’ Rapper Fetty Wap Indicted by FBI for Alleged Involvement in 100 Kilogram Drug Empire

Fetty Wap
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Shortly before he was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in New York on Thursday night, rapper Fetty Wap was arrested on drug charges and later indicted, along with five others, on a drug trafficking conspiracy charge.

Federal prosecutors say the six men allegedly transported and distributed drugs, including heroin and fentanyl in Long Island, according to an indictment obtained by CNN Friday.

While initial reports of the arrest seemed to reflect a minor drug charge, the arrest was apparently a sting; Fetty Wap had been scheduled to perform at the festival for months. The indictment, filed Sept. 29 and unsealed Friday, charges the rapper (real name: Willie Junior Maxwell II) with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

The rapper, who had several hits in the mid-2010s with songs like “Trap Queen,” is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon at Brooklyn federal court.

The four others were also charged with an additional count of use of firearms in connection with a drug trafficking crime, according to CNN.

TMZ cited legal documents that reportedly claim Maxwell and others distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey. The report claims the drugs were first obtained on the West Coast and used USPS vehicles with secret compartments to smuggle them across the country.
According to the cited documents, officials said during their investigation they obtained $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, pistols, handguns and a rifle. It also says if convicted, the defendants could face life in prison.
Maxwell’s attorney, Navarro Gray, told TMZ: “We pray that this is all a big misunderstanding. He sees the judge today. Hoping he gets released so we can clear things up expeditiously.” A rep for Rolling Loud said the festival had no prior knowledge of Maxwell’s legal issues.

Maxwell was arrested in Las Vegas in 2019 for allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel’s casino, and was also arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police said he had been racing on a New York highway.

In October of last year, his younger brother, Twyshon Depew, was shot and killed in their hometown of Paterson, New Jersey; last June, his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren, died, according to the Associated Press.

In a press release, authorities claim the offenders “contribut[ed] to the addiction and overdose epidemic we have seen time and time again tear people’s lives apart.”

“As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives,” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. “We will continue to work nonstop with our law enforcement partners to keep our neighborhoods safe from the scourge of dangerous drugs and gun violence.”

 

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad