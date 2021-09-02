Fader Label Expands, Powered by Success of Clairo, Slayyyter, More

Fader Label, the imprint launched in 2002 by the long-running magazine, is bolstering the recent success it has seen with releases by Clairo, Slayyyter, Binki, Lewis del Mar, Matt & Kim and more by expanding via new hires and promotions.

According to the announcement, the label, launched in 2002 by Fader magazine and Cornerstone marketing founders Jon Cohen and Rob Stone, has seen a 75% overall growth across all streaming platforms between 2019 and 2020. Its artists have also landed syncs in films, TV, videogames and ads for brands including Nike, Acura, Mitsubishi, Verizon, FIFA, and Rockstar Games’ “Grand Theft Auto,” among others. More recent signings to the label include James Ivy, Zachary Knowles, Charlie Burg, Ella Jane, Kristiane, Jaebanzz, and Super Duper.

The staff moves include veteran manager, A&R, and writer Matt Colwell being named director of A&R, and longtime member of Fader editorial team Salvatore Maiki named creative content manager. Colwell worked as a writer for Pigeons & Planes and others before joining Alex Da Kid’s label KidInAKorner as an A&R rep and then taking positions at Up Management and Ozone Entertainment. In 2019, he founded In Real Time management. Maicki first joined the Fader in early 2018 following stints at Complex, i-D, and NPR’s Tiny Desk.

Also, Yasmine Panah has been named senior marketing manager and Josh Hymowitz project manager. Panah started her career at Cult Records, the indie label imprint of Julian Casablancas of the Strokes, following by stints at marketing and creative agency WMA and Billboard’s Brand Partnerships. Hymowitz, an active DJ, was previously with Sirius XM and Universal Music Group’s UMG Content department before joining Fader Label in 2019.

“It’s been a great period of growth for Fader Label and we continue to invest in giving our artists’ the best possible resources,” Cohen said. “The addition of Sal and Matt to the Fader Label team has enabled us to raise the level of artist development we offer. On the A&R side, Matt brings a strong background as a manager to help us develop our overall A&R vision. On the creative side, Sal is the perfect partner to help our artists execute their creative vision and develop the best visuals, videos, photography and messaging to support their music.”

“Couldn’t be happier to announce the promotions of Yasmine Panah and Josh Hymowitz to Senior Marketing Manager and Project Manager,” says Fader Label GM Carson Oberg. “Yasmine has shown what it takes to develop unique marketing strategies to stray from the norm and to constantly push the boundaries of the traditional music campaign. As my first hire at Fader Label, Josh has shown the willingness to learn and lead the charge on unique digital campaigns, highlighting new initiatives that go against the grain that have helped differentiate our artists.