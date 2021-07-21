Eventim Ticketing and Live Entertainment Launches in Asia

CTS Eventim, the German-based global ticketing and live-entertainment company, is launching in Asia as, naturally enough, Eventim Live Asia. The new company is run by CEO Jason Miller, who previously led all touring activity for Live Nation Entertainment’s Asia and Middle East offices. Headquartered in Singapore, Eventim Live Asia will focus on the live entertainment markets in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

In addition to Eventim Live Asia, CTS Eventim’s promoter network includes 36 promoters in 15 countries; it formed a joint venture in the U.S. with veteran Michael Cohl last year.

CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg said, “Following on from our joint venture with Michael Cohl in the U.S. market, the launch of Eventim Live Asia marks another key milestone in achieving our strategic objective of offering tours and ticketing around the world.”

According to the announcement, Miller has produced 80 percent of the last decade’s highest-grossing Asian tours for western artists, including Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Madonna, Maroon 5, U2, and others. Prior to Live Nation, Miller worked at talent agency powerhouse Creative Artists Agency (CAA) with such artists as Beyoncé, Jimmy Fallon, Kanye West, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Miller said, “The pandemic has created unprecedented global demand for live music and shared experience. With Asia representing over half of the world’s population and its fastest-growing middle class, there is no better time or place to be launching an event promotion company.”