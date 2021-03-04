Evan Winiker Joins Range Media as Partner in Music Division (EXCLUSIVE)

Evan Winiker has joined Range Media Partners as a managing partner in the music department. He arrives from Full Stop Management, and brings with him clients MAX, Daya, Disco Biscuits, Skyler Stonestreet and Walk Off The Earth. Joining Winiker at Range are managers Zack Phillips and Valentine Banor.

Range has been swiftly growing its music division, hiring managers Michele Harrison and Melissa Ruderman in recent months.

Winiker spent four years at Full Stop after five years with Brandon Creed’s Creed Co. company, which merged with Jeffrey Azoff’s shop in 2012 to form Full Stop. Prior to management, he was a member in the indie rock band Steel Train, alongside Jack Antonoff.

Said Pete Micelli, CEO of Range: “We are filled with gratitude that Evan has joined our team, he is the epitome of Range — thoughtful, caring, ambitious and inventive in everything he does. We are thrilled that Evan wants to guide the artists he represents into unlocking opportunity in all areas.”

“I’m beyond thankful for all the love and memories shared over the last few years with my Full Stop family, and thrilled to be embarking on this new journey,” added Winiker. “As a manager, it’s always my goal to surround my clients with the best teams in all areas. This eco system is truly that. It’s an environment of forward thinking people who look beyond the boundaries and walls that are categorically put in place, allowing them to open new doors and reach new peaks that we dream up.”

Founded in Sept. 2020, with sights set on shaking up the competitive entertainment-industry representation landscape, Range was launched by a group of high-profile defectors from super-agencies including CAA, UTA and WME as a new management firm that will target Hollywood’s most powerful potential clients for bespoke representation services. Its clients span film, television, music, literary and activism.

Range is backed by Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures. Its founders include Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan Byron Wetzel and Jack Whigham.