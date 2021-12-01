Eddie Vedder Plots First U.S. Solo Tour in 10 Years Ahead of ’Earthling’ LP

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and his new solo band The Earthlings will embark on their first tour in early 2022, beginning with Feb. 3-4 shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre. The eight-show trek, Vedder’s first solo jaunt in the U.S. since 2012, comes in support of his upcoming solo album, “Earthling,” due Feb. 11 from Seattle Surf/Republic.

As previously reported, the Earthlings made their live debut Sept. 24 at Vedder’s Ohana festival in Dana Point, Calif. The group includes guitarist Andrew Watt (who is also producing “Earthling”), multi-instrumentalists Josh Klinghoffer and Glen Hansard and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. Longtime The Who bassist Pino Palladino played with the Earthlings at Ohana, but due to scheduling conflicts, will be replaced on the 2022 tour by Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney.

At Ohana, the Earthlings debuted two songs from “Earthling” (“Long Way,” which is No. 10 this week on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart, and “The Haves”), played a handful of Pearl Jam songs (“Porch,” “Corduroy”) and experimented with covers of the Pretenders’ “Precious,” Pete Townshend’s “Give Blood” and the Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” among others. Vedder also performed several songs solo, including tracks from his Golden Globe-winning 2007 “Into the Wild” soundtrack.

Hansard will open all Earthlings shows with a solo set of his own, prior to his previously announced run of March dates in tandem with Marketa Irglova, his collaborator in The Swell Season and on the award-winning film and musical “Once.”

Active members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club fan organization will have access to a ticket pre-sale through Dec. 5. All other public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration.

As previously reported, Pearl Jam will return to the road in May 2022 to make up dates originally scheduled for spring 2020 in support of the album “Gigaton.”

Here are Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings’ tour dates:

Feb. 3-4: New York (Beacon Theatre)

Feb. 6: Newark, N.J. (NJPAC)

Feb. 9: Chicago (Auditorium Theatre)

Feb. 15: San Diego (The Magnolia)

Feb. 17: Los Angeles (YouTube Theatre)

Feb. 21-22: Seattle (Benaroya Hall)