Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, More to Perform at Tibet House Benefit

Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Laurie Anderson and more will perform at the 34th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert, which returns this year for a special virtual edition, combining live and pre-recorded segments streaming via the livestream platform Mandolin.

Also joining composer and artistic director Philip Glass at the event, which is ordinarily held at New York’s Carnegie Hall, are Valerie June, Angélique Kidjo, Tenzin Choegyal, Rubin Kodheli and more to be announced.

The concert will begin with a personal video message from the 14th Dalai Lama.

Tickets for this year’s special virtual concert are on sale now ($25-$250). Also available now are unique sponsor level cyber-tables starting at $5,000.

Head here to purchase and for more information on packages.

All proceeds support the work of Tibet House US, a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to ensure the survival of the unique Tibetan civilization.

Throughout its history, the Tibet House US Benefit Concert has had hundreds of artists participate, including Alabama Shakes, Patti Smith, Carly Simon, David Bowie, Stephen Colbert, Lou Reed, Sharon Jones, FKA twigs, The Roots, Jim James, The Flaming Lips, Vampire Weekend, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Blood Orange, Sigur Ros, R.E.M, Emmylou Harris, Jon Batiste, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell and many, many more.