EDC Las Vegas Postpones Festival to October

Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas has officially been postponed to October 2021 from its original May dates.

According to an Instagram post from Pasquale Rotella, founder and CEO of EDC organizer Insomniac, the festival is being postponed after Clark County passed a reopening plan requiring 60% of residents to be fully vaccinated before large-scale gatherings can take place.

“Unfortunately, the rate at which people get vaccinated before EDC is out of our control. It might happen in time, it might not,” Rotella wrote. “Either way, we can’t take that risk.”

Rotella announced on April 8 that EDC Las Vegas was booked for May 21-23 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, setting it up to be the first major festival in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic put live music on pause.

In his post, Rotella also revealed that the lineup was set to be announced on Wednesday at 12 p.m. PT. “The team and I are heartbroken, as I know many of you are as well,” Rotella wrote. “For those who have stayed with us on this journey, I thank you. Your trust & loyalty is what gives us strength to keep moving forward.”

However, EDC Las Vegas has already been rescheduled for Oct. 22-24. Rotella noted that all tickets purchased for May will be honored for the new dates, or customers can elect to receive a refund.

“I continue to believe it’s important we get back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible, and I won’t give up on trying to make that happen,” Rotella said at the end of his post.

