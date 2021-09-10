 Ed Sheeran to Perform at the 2021 MTV VMAs (EXCLUSIVE)

Ed Sheeran will perform at the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday night, where he will take over the Toyota Stage for performance of his brand-new single “Shivers,” which dropped Thursday night and is featured on his forthcoming new album “=,” due on Oct. 29.

Sheeran is up for three nominations at this year’s show for Video of the Year, Best Art Direction and Best Choreography all due to his chart-topping hit “Bad Habits.”

He joins previously announced performers Doja Cat (who is also the show’s host), Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo and Twenty One Pilots; additional performers will be announced soon. The Foo Fighters will receive the first-ever MTV “VMAs” Global Icon Award and will also perform on the show for the first time since 2007.

Justin Bieber leads the nominations with seven, followed by Megan Thee Stallion with six and Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo with five each.

Dario Spina, EVP and chief marketing fficer, Velocity, ViacomCBS, said: “Building authentic connections between brands and our fans is core to what we do, and our activation with Toyota represents the exciting ways we can bring our partners to center stage during one of pop culture’s biggest nights. We’re thrilled to partner with Toyota on this immersive music performance and look forward to seeing our collaboration come to life during Sunday’s show.”

Jessamine Merrill, general manager, media and digital engagement, Toyota Motor North America, said: “For the third year, Toyota has teamed up with the MTV VMAs to bring world-class entertainment to the show with an exclusive remote performance on the Toyota Stage. This collaboration allows the brand to create an innovative and unparalleled performance with the VMAs while showcasing an array of vehicles in an authentic way that resonates with viewers.”

Official sponsors of the 2021 MTV VMAs include: Burger King, Clearblue Pregnancy Tests, Coors Light, Dolby, Doritos, Extra Gum, Facebook and Toyota Motor North America.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers for the 2021 “VMAs.” Barb Bialkowski is Co-Executive Producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as Executives in Charge of Production. Patrizia DiMaria serves as Co-Executive Producer of the 2021 “VMAs” Remote Performances. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Lisa Lauricella is Music Talent Executive.