Duranice Pace, Gospel Singer of the Pace Sisters, Dies at 62

Duranice Pace, a singer who was part of the gospel group the Pace Sisters, died on Thursday, her family announced. She was 62.

On Jan. 5, the Pace family announced that she had been hospitalized. They did not provide any details for why she was hospitalized.

“Please keep the prayers, support and love coming as Duranice still fights and gets stronger in the hospital. She is eternally grateful for all of you and she can’t wait to announce a special concert-event that she has been planning with a team of Broadway professionals,” Pace’s team wrote on her Instagram page on Jan. 5.

Pace, born in Atlanta, was the eldest sister of the gospel group, also known as the Anointed Pace Sisters. In addition to her, the group was made up of Phyllis Pace, June Pace-Martin, Melonda Pace, Dejuaii Pace, Leslie Pace, Latrice Pace, Lydia Pace and recurring member LaShun Pace, who had a solo gospel career.

Between 1989 and 2009, the Pace Sisters released several albums such as “It’s the Morning Time,” “In the Hands of God,” “U-Know,” “My Purpose,” “It’s Already Done,” “Return” and “Access Granted.” Four of the albums charted on the Billboard Gospel Albums chart, including “U-Know” at No. 2, “Access Granted” at No. 5, “My Purpose” at No. 17 and “Return” at No. 20.

On Thursday night, many tributes poured in for Pace across social media.

Steve Harvey shared a clip of an interview with Pace on “The Steve Harvey Show,” during which she spoke about her battle with thyroid cancer and showed off her impressive vocals.

“Duranice Pace spoke favor into my life one day, at a time when I really needed it,” he wrote.” “She was one of those special souls. Rest in peace.”

