Dua Lipa Finally Unveils ‘Future Nostalgia’ North American Tour Dates

Although Dua Lipa had the misfortune of dropping a party album just as the pandemic was starting, “Future Nostalgia” became one of the biggest albums of the past 18 months — and she’s finally announced North American arena tour in support of the album, for next year.

The tour makes 28 stops across the U.S., including her first-ever headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Forum in Los Angeles. The tour will feature support from Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï, with Megan Thee Stallion joining on a handful of dates — full list of tour stops and lineups below. Tickets and VIP upgrade packages go on sale beginning Friday, September 17 at 12PM local time here.

“I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” says Dua. “When I was writing ‘Future Nostalgia,’ I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

The tour is produced by Ceremony London, promoted by Live Nation and sponsored by Truly Hard Seltzer. European dates were announced earlier this year.

Lipa held an elaborate livestreamed concert called “Studio 2054,” which had over 5 million viewers during its initial airing and featured special guests Angele, Bad Bunny, Elton John, FKA Twigs, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, Miley Cyrus and Tainy.

Future Nostalgia North American Tour

February 9th, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena # !

February 11th, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center # !

February 12th, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena # !

February 14th, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena # !

February 16th, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center # !

February 18th, 2022 – Boston, MA – TD Garden # !

February 19th, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center # !

February 22nd, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell # !

February 23rd, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena # !

February 25th, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena # !

February 26th, 2022 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center # !

March 1st, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden # !

March 2nd, 2022 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena # !

March 4th, 2022 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center # !

March 5th, 2022 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center # !

March 8th, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center # !

March 9th, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center # !

March 12th, 2022 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center # !

March 13th, 2022 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center # !

March 15th, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena * #

March 17th, 2022 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center * #

March 20th, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center * #

March 22nd, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum # !

March 25th, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena # !

March 27th, 2022 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center # !

March 29th, 2022 – Portland, OR – Moda Center # !

March 31st, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena # !

April 1st, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena # !

# Dates featuring Caroline Polachek

! Dates featuring Lolo Zouaï

* Dates featuring Megan Thee Stallion