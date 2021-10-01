Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Lead iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and more will headline the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, presented by Capital One and making stops in in Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; Minneapolis/St. Paul; Philadelphia; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

“What started as a local show 26 years ago is now a globally televised holiday music event featuring the biggest hit artists and songs of the year,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “And, for those who can’t get a ticket to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, they can watch on The CW Network, who will bring this music celebration to millions of fans’ living rooms with a two-hour TV broadcast special.”

Z100’s Jingle Ball in New York on Friday, December 10 will be carried live across the country on all iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide and will livestream exclusively via The CW App and CWTV.com. In addition, The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The CW Network television special will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

“The nation’s most iconic holiday event is back live on stage in front of screaming music fans with performances from some of today’s hottest artists,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “After being virtual last year, we’re excited to be able to celebrate the end of the year with artists and music fans across the country in person again.”

The Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins on Tuesday, October 5 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, October 7 at 10 a.m. local time, or while supplies last; all other tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 8 at 12 p.m. local time.

The 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One Schedule Includes:

Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas – Tuesday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m. CST – 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena

The lineup features Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Los Angeles, Calif. – Friday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. PST – 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at The Forum

The lineup features Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. – Monday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

The lineup features Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Philadelphia, Pa. – Monday, December 13, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Q102’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center

The lineup features Doja Cat, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

New York, N.Y. – Friday, December 10, at 7 p.m. EST – Z100’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden

The features Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Z100’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One will air as a television special on The CW Network on Thursday, December 15 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The CW Network will also video stream the mega-concert live exclusively on CWTV.com and The CW App.

Boston, Mass. – Sunday, December 12, at 6 p.m. EST – KISS 108’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden

The lineup features Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, December 14, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena

The lineup features Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Chicago, Ill. – Tuesday, December 7, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena

The lineup features Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

Atlanta, Ga. – Thursday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena

The lineup features Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. – Sunday, December 19, at 7 p.m. EST – Y100 Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at FLA Live Arena, Ft. Lauderdale

The lineup features Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, AJR, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

For the eighth consecutive year, nine cities on the tour, including Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Boston; Philadelphia; New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta; and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale will partner with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. In addition, iHeartRadio’s 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball in Dallas will work with the Kidd’s Kids program of the Kraddick Foundationns. Each event will allocate a portion of ticket sales to its benefiting organization as well as offer exclusive packages through online auctions leading up to the events.

Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.