Dua Lipa Says She’s ‘Surprised and Horrified’ by DaBaby’s Homophobic Remarks

Dua Lipa is speaking out against DaBaby’s homophobic comments at Rolling Loud.

The pop star — who collaborated with DaBaby on the wildly popular remix of her song “Levitating” — took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to condemn the comments DaBaby made during his Rolling Loud performance on Sunday night. According to a video posted by TMZ, DaBaby encouraged the audience to put their cell phone flashlights in the air if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that will make you die in two to three weeks,” among further derogatory remarks about homosexuality.

“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments,” Lipa wrote on her Instagram story. “I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Screenshot courtesy Instagram/@DuaLipa

Representatives for DaBaby did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

On Monday, DaBaby attempted to defend his comments on Instagram Live per TMZ, but continued to make offensive statements. He claimed that his interaction with the crowd in getting them to put their phone flashlights up was not a homophobic rant but “a call to action.” Furthermore, the rapper said that his gay fans “don’t got fucking AIDS” because they aren’t “nasty” or “junkies.”

Lipa’s “Levitating” remix featuring DaBaby was released on Oct. 1, 2020 and was a smash on the charts, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.