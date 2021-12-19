Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Killed in Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety.

Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.”

A backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m., according to multiple reports, and a victim later confirmed to be Drakeo — real name: Darrell Caldwell — was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Headliners like Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent had not yet taken the stage at the time of the incident, and the show was called off after the stabbing, although not immediately, as a DJ continued to play as attendees wondered what the seeming delay between sets was about.

“There was an altercation in the roadway backstage,” said a Live Nation spokesperson in a statement. “Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early.”

The 28-year-old rapper had been acquitted in felony murder and attempted murder charges in the 2016 killing of a 24-year-old man. He was retried but the case ended with a plea deal and Caldwell was released in November of 2020. He recorded a mixtape, ““Thank You For Using GTL,” which included material recorded over the phone from prison while he was awaiting trial.

Drake’s Instagram message about Drakeo the Ruler Instagram

The Once Upon a Time in L.A. social media accounts did not offer any information other than to post at 11:11 p.m. PT, nearly three hours after the altercation: “The Once Upon a Time in LA Fest is ending early. All performances are now over. Please head to the closest exit and head eastbound on MLK.”

More to come…