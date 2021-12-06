Drake Withdraws His 2021 Grammy Nominations

Drake has withdrawn his two Grammy nominations, a rep for the Recording Academy has confirmed to Variety.

Sources tell Variety that the decision was made by Drake and his management, although his motivation was unclear at the time of this article’s publication.

He was nominated for Best Rap Album for his “Certified Lover Boy” album and Best Rap Performance for his song “Way 2 Sexy” (featuring Future and Young Thug). Rather than giving a nomination to the recipient of the sixth-most votes, as the Academy did when it suddenly decided to expand the top four categories from eight to 10 last month, the voting will go forward with just four nominees.

Grammy ballots were posted on Monday morning; the Grammy website is expected to be updated soon, removing Drake’s nominations.

