Drake Takes Top 3 Spots on Songs Chart With New EP; Morgan Wallen Has Top Album for a Ninth Week

All three songs from the new Drake EP, “Scary Hours 2,” punched in at the top of this week’s Rolling Stone songs chart, followed by the new single from Bruno Mars’ and Anderson .Paak’s supergroup, Silk Sonic in the fourth spot.

All that action coming from newly released song helped make up for the lack of it on the album chart, where new entries are fewer and country star Morgan Wallen’s smash double-album rules the roots for a ninth consecutive week.

Among songs, Drake’s “What’s New” entered at No. 1 with 358,000 song units. The tune amassed 42.5 million on-demand audio streams for the week.

The other two songs from the EP were close behind. “Wants and Needs,” on which Drake is joined by Lil Baby as a featured artist, came in at No. 2 with 315,000 song units. Following at No. 3 is “Lemon Pepper Freestyle: by Drake featuring Rick Ross, with 243,500 song units. Streaming figures for those two tracks were 37.7 million and 28.5 million, respectively.

The track “Leave the Door Open,” billed as the debut track by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & SIlk Sonic, came in fourth with a song units figure of 172,800 and song streams of 18.2 million.

Justin Bieber’s latest, “Hold On,” also entered the songs chart just outside the top 10 this week, bowing at No. 11. It had 96,100 song units and an audio streaming tally of 10.4 million.

Last week’s top song, Cardi B’s “Up,” got pushed down to No. 5 by the new entries, followed by Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” in the sixth spot.

On the Rolling Stone album chart, Morgan Wallen spends his 10th straight week at No. 1 with “Dangerous: The Double Album.” The collection clocked 73,000 album units, based on 85 million streams for the week, 4,000 album sales and 11,000 track sales.

The highest album debut, at No. 8, was “Only the Family — Lil Durk Presents: Loyal Bros.” The set bowed with 28,000 album units, including minimal album or track sales but 33 million streams.

Chevelle’s “Niratias” barely cracked the top 10, with 27,000 album units.

Kings of Leon’s “When You See Yourself” debuted outside the top 10 at No. 13, picking up 26,000 album units. Full album sales for the week stood at 18,200, with song streams of 7.1 million.

