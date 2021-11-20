Kanye West and Drake Team for ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Los Angeles Concert

Kanye West has officially announced a one-night benefit concert titled “Free Larry Hoover,” which is scheduled to take place on Dec. 9 at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.

The event will feature Drake, who West has spoke of in both admiring and dismissive terms only recently. A long-running feud between the two rappers will allegedly be “put to rest” during the concert.

The event’s poster, with the caption “God’s plan,” was shared on West’s Instagram. On the L.A. Coliseum’s event page, it reads that the historic concert will “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform.” Hoover, the co-founder of Gangster Disciples, was found guilty of murder, extortion and money laundering among other charges in 1997 and is currently serving six life sentences. West has been working to free Hoover for some time now, having asked Donald Trump in 2018 to grant Hoover clemency.

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” Ye said in a statement.

“With Ye, Drake and J Prince united to advocate for my father’s release, we can take our plea for redemption worldwide and show that we are truly stronger together on behalf of any and everyone with a love one wrong or unjustly incarcerated,” added Larry Hoover Jr. in a statement. “Free my father!”

The concert will be Ye’s first show in five years, following the cancellation of his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour. It will also be Drake’s first show since the Astroworld Festival tragedy, which resulted in 10 deaths and over 300 injuries, with some lawsuits being filed against Drake, Travis Scott and Live Nation. The show will also mark the first time West and Drake are seen together publicly amid their no-longer-on-going feud.

Tickets for the event go on sale Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.