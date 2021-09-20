Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Is No. 1 on Rolling Stone Albums Chart for a Second Week, Topping Kacey Musgraves

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” topped the Rolling Stone albums chart for a second week, holding the No. 1 spot with more than 232,000 project units, according to Alpha Data. The album moved more than double the amount of the week’s biggest debut, Kacey Musgraves’ “Star-Crossed.” That album made a strong entry at No. 2, with nearly 95,000 units. Musgraves’ was the top-selling album of the week, with a little more than half its sales from vinyl.

Also debuting big this wee was Baby Keem, who landed at No. 5 with “The Melodic Blue.” That album was the most-streamed debut of the week, racking up an impressive 64 million streams, due in no small part to the presence of Kendrick Lamar on two songs.

The remainder of the Top 10 includes previous chart-toppers like Kanye West’s “Donda” (at No. 3) and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” (No. 4), with Metallica’s self-titled 1991 blockbuster making a surprise return to the Top 10 at No. 10, due to its remastered anniversary release. See the full chart here.

The Top 20 saw a debut from J Balvin’s “Jose” arriving at No. 12 and another return, Aaliyah’s 2001 self-titled album, which had been tied up in legal complications for so long that it had never been posted on streaming services. Re-released earlier this month, the album landed at No. 14 with over 10 million streams.

