Drake Delays ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Release

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer for Drake’s upcoming album, “Certified Lover Boy.”

Back in October, the rapper announced that the project would be out in January 2021. However, in an update posted to his Instagram story on Wednesday, Drake said that the album has been delayed due to a recent surgery.

“I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” Drake wrote on his story. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January.”

However, Drake assured fans that the album will release this year, writing: “I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

Though Drake has not shared many details of his condition, it is believed that the rapper underwent knee surgery in October, as he shared a photo of his knee in a brace on his Instagram story around that time.

The new album will mark his sixth full-length studio album and will be the follow up to 2018’s “Scorpion.” Drake first hinted that a new album was in the works in April of last year, and originally had it slated for release over the summer. On Aug. 14, Drake revealed the album’s title to be “Certified Lover Boy” alongside the release of “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk, which was the first single to be released from this new project.

On Tuesday, Drake officially became the first artist ever to surpass 50 billion combined streams on Spotify.