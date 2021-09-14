Meet All 48 Producers on Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Guess how many producers worked on Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy”? Now, guess again. The list of credited producers runs to four dozen — a reflection of the hit album’s sprawl, since “CLB” includes 21 songs and spans nearly 90 minutes, as well as its star’s determination to spread out the workload.

Drake first teased “Certified Lover Boy” in April 2019 and officially announced its title in August 2020, and somehow, after all that wait, the album seemed to suddenly arrive in a hurry Labor Day weekend, promoted with an international billboard campaign just days before its release. The Canadian hip-hop star’s sixth studio album — about love, heartache, loneliness and lesbians — quickly smashed records and conquered the charts, easily trumping rival Kanye West’s “Donda” for bragging rights to the biggest first week of 2021. In week one, it registered 595,300 album units and 680.9 million streams, and commanded 19 of the top 20 slots on the songs chart.

Here’s a full rundown of the 48 producers who helped make it possible:

Noah “40” Shebib (produced “The Remorse” and co-produced “Champagne Poetry,” “In the Bible” featuring Lil Durk and Giveon, “N 2 Deep” featuring Future, “Yebba’s Heartbreak” featuring Yebba, “Race My Mind,” “Fountains” featuring Tems, “Get Along Better” featuring Ty Dolla Sign, and “Fucking Fans”)

Unsurprisingly, Drake’s longtime collaborator and commandant Noah “40” Shebib has his production fingerprints across nearly the entirety of “Certified Lover Boy.” Named Variety‘s Hitmakers Producer of the Year in 2018, 40 is one of the three founding members of OVO Sound and has either co-produced or engineered every Drake album thus far, with responsibility for hits like “Marvin’s Room,” “Work” and “0 To 100,” among others.

Maneesh El-Khatib (co-produced “Champagne Poetry” and “7am on Bridle Path”)

A relative of OVO Sound co-founder Olver El-Khatib, Maneesh has worked on a series of other major projects before jumping on “Certified Lover Boy.” Before this he tallied production credits for Snoh Aelegra’s song “Lost You” off her album “Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies,” and for J. Cole’s intro “95. South” on “The Off-Season,” among several others.

Oliver El-Khatib (co-produced “Champagne Poetry”)

Credited for helping put together Drake’s last project “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” as well, Oliver El-Khatib is Drake’s manager and co-founder of OVO Sound. He has also executive-produced several Drake albums alongside The Boy and Noah “40” Shebib, including “Scorpion,” “Views,” “Nothing Was the Same” and more, while doubling as an A&R person for projects like “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late,” “Take Care” and “Thank Me Later.”

Masego (co-produced “Champagne Poetry”)

Masego, born Micah Davis, is a multidisciplinary musician, artist, producer, and songwriter who was born in Kingston, Jamaica and raised in Virginia. Outside of dropping his debut album, “Lady Lady,” back in 2018, Masego has appeared on several other projects as a featured artist, including “Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album,” Atlanta collective Spillage Village’s “Spilligion” and more.

Jarrel Young (co-produced “Papi’s Home”)

Working with artists like the Weeknd, David Guetta and Jessie Reyez previously, Jarrel Young, also known as Jarrel the Young, is one half of the Toronto-based production duo Young Wolf Hatchlings. He lands his first production credit on a Drake song here.

Mark Borino (co-produced “Papi’s Home”)

Mark Borino has been featured on a series of EDM and dance records like “Thrill is Gone,” “You Got Me” and “Give Me a Sign,” and he steps in with a few others to assist here on this smooth flip of Montell Jordan’s “Daddy’s Home.”

Oriyomi Ojelade (co-produced “Papi’s Home”)

Before landing a placement on “Certified Lover Boy,” Oriyomi Ojelade worked with Tyla Yaweh on his song “Back Outside.”

Supah Mario (co-produced “Papi’s Home”)

A frequent Drake collaborator, Supah Mario, born DeMario Priester, started producing in his high school library before becoming responsible for songs like the chart-topping “What’s Next,” “Blue Tint” and “Ice Melts” on previous Drizzy projects. He has also worked with the likes of Young Thug on “Wyclef” and Lil Uzi Vert on his single “That Way.”

Ambezza (co-produced “Girls Want Girls” featuring Lil Baby)

“Certified Lover Boy” isn’t the first time German-based Ambezza has worked with Drake — he was a co-producer on the artist’s 2020 smash with Future, “Life Is Good.” Ambezza also has credits on DaBaby’s “Pop Star” and “Prolly Heard.”

OZ (co-produced “Girls Want Girls” featuring Lil Baby, “Love All” featuring Jay-Z, “Fair Trade” featuring Travis Scott and “No Friends in the Industry”)

Born Ozan Yildirim, OZ has history with Drake going back to 2016, when he co-produced “U With Me?” The Swiss-born producer got his start in 2014, working with artists including Travis Scott and Fabolous, and over the years he’s produced tracks for Logic, Meek Mill, G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, Khalid, Gunna and more. He earned two No. 1s with Drake for Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and “Toosie Slide,” as well as “Life Is Good,” which peaked at No. 2, and DJ Khaled’s “Popstar,” which reached No. 3.

Austin Powerz (co-produced “In the Bible” featuring Lil Durk and Giveon)

Also known as AP, Austin Powerz has worked with artists including Rich the Kid, Trippie Redd, Meek Mill and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. He also produced Drake and Rick Ross’ 2021 track “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.”

Eli Brown (co-produced “In the Bible” featuring Lil Durk and Giveon)

Canadian producer Eli Brown previously worked with Jaden, Chris Brown and Young Thug before earning his first credit with Drake.

Leon Thomas III (co-produced “In the Bible” featuring Lil Durk and Giveon, “Love All” featuring Jay-Z and “Pipe Down”)

While he’s perhaps best known for playing Andre Harris on the Nickelodeon series “Victorious,” Leon Thomas III is also an artist, producer and songwriter with credits on tracks by Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, Post Malone and Kehlani. He first worked with Drake on Rick Ross’ “Gold Roses,” and he co-wrote and co-produced three songs on “Certified Lover Boy,” including “In the Bible,” “Love All” and “Pipe Down.”

Dez Wright (co-produced “Love All” featuring Jay-Z and “7am on Bridle Path”)

Grammy-winning producer Dez Wright has worked with the Kid Laroi, Bad Bunny, Pop Smoke, Lil Uzi Vert, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more. His previous work with Drake includes 2020’s “Landed” and 2021’s “Wants and Needs.”

Jahaan Sweet (co-produced “Fair Trade” featuring Travis Scott)

Classically trained pianist, composer and producer Jahaan Sweet has worked with a wide variety of artists including Eminem, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jon Batiste, Aminé, Maroon 5, Kali Uchis and Justin Bieber. His previous work with Drake includes “Duppy Freestyle,” “8 Out of 10,” “Final Fantasy” and “Ratchet Happy Birthday.”

Patron (co-produced “Fair Trade” featuring Travis Scott)

“Fair Trade” marks the first time Patron has worked with Drake, but the young producer’s other credits include Lil Tjay, Tyga and Kaleem Taylor.

Travis Scott (co-produced “Fair Trade” featuring himself)

Travis Scott has long collaborated with Drake, dating back to the the 2015 song “Company,” from Drake’s album “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.” The pair have traded verses on “Sicko Mode,” “Portland” and now “Fair Trade,” but Scott has also helped produce artists like Kanye West, Rihanna, Big Sean, Migos and Madonna.

WondaGurl (co-produced “Fair Trade” featuring Travis Scott)

Canadian-born WondaGurl started producing at age 9 and began working with Travis Scott at age 16. As a teenager, WondaGurl landed high-profile music placements with Jay-Z, SZA, Drake and Rihanna. A longtime collaborator with both “Fair Trade” artists, WondaGurl co-produced songs on Scott’s albums “Days Before Rodeo,” “Rodeo,” “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight” and “Astroworld,” as well as Drake’s “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late” and, now, “Certified Lover Boy.”

TM88 (co-produced “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug)

A member of the Atlanta-based production and songwriting team 808 Mafia, TM88 (born Bryan Simmons) is responsible for co-producing Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO TOUR Llif3,” which has garnered over 1.5 billion streams on Spotify. His work also includes Travis Scott’s “No Bystanders,” Drake’s “Company,” Future’s “Codeine Crazy,” 21 Savage’s “Ball w/o You” and Young Thug’s “Wyclef Jean.”

Too Dope! (co-produced “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug)

Landing his first credit with Drake on “Way 2 Sexy,” Too Dope! has previously produced songs by Future, 42 Dugg, Roddy Ricch and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Harley Arsenault (co-produced “TSU,” “N 2 Deep” featuring Future and “IMY2” featuring Kid Cudi)

While “Certified Lover Boy” marks his first collaboration with Drake as a producer, Harley Arsenault is listed as a mixing assistant, composer, mixing engineer and composer on some of the rapper’s biggest hits, including “God’s Plan,” “In My Feelings,” “Hotline Bling,” “One Dance,” “Jumpman” and “Nonstop.”

Noël (co-produced “TSU,” “N 2 Deep” featuring Future, “Get Along Better” featuring Ty Dolla Sign and “Fucking Fans”)

Born Noel Cadastre, Noël is a member of the OVO Team and has long served as Drake’s engineer. He produced a handful of songs on Drake’s “Scorpion” album, including “Nonstop,” “Chicago Freestyle,” “Jaded” and “That’s How You Feel,” but he’s also worked with Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne and Future.

OG Ron C (co-produced “TSU”)

A DJ, radio personality, music executive and producer, OG Ron C splits his time between OVO and KQBT 93.7 The Beat. Known for his chopped and screwed remixes, OG Ron C’s discography dates back to the 1990s and includes artists like UGK, Chamillionaire, 21 Savage and, of course, Drake.

Alex Lustig (co-produced “N 2 Deep” featuring Future)

Starting off as a classical pianist, the Belgian producer has worked with Gunna, PartyNextDoor and Machine Gun Kelly. However, “N 2 Deep” marks Lustig’s first official collaboration with Drake.

Kid Masterpiece (co-produced “N 2 Deep” featuring Future)

A contributor to OVO Sound Radio, Kid Masterpiece is best known for producing Nicki Minaj’s “Seeing Green,” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne.

Anthoine Walters (co-produced “Pipe Down”)

Newcomer Anthoine Walters earned his first platinum hit with Post Malone’s “Wow,” which he co-wrote with Malone, Louis Bell, Frank Dukes, Billy Walsh and Carl Rosen. “Pipe Down” marks his first major foray into producing.

Faxonly (co-produced “Pipe Down”)

A new member of the Philadelphia-based producer collective Working on Dying, Faxonly cut his teeth working with artists like Freddie Gibbs (“Gang Signs”), Baby Keem (“Hooligan”) and Lil Uzi Vert (“Pump Up The Jam”).

Jean Bleu (co-produced “Pipe Down”)

Before landing a placement on “Certified Lover Boy,” Jean Bleu produced “Bruiser Brody” for Conway the Machine and “Hit Me Up” for Flvme.

Simon Gebrelul (co-produced “Pipe Down”)

A Toronto native, Simon Gebrelul dropped out of college and spent four years managing NBA player Tristan Thompson’s daily affairs. Later pivoting to music, Gebrelul founded Isla Management and has negotiated over $24 million for clients, including Giveon, OZ and Jahaan Sweet. A co-writer on “In The Bible,” Gebrelul earned his first-ever production credit on “Pipe Down.”

James Francies (co-produced “Yebba’s Heartbreak” featuring Yebba)

An artist in his own right who just put out his second album, “Purest Form,” Francies is one of Yebba’s main collaborators. Francies also co-produced Childish Gambino’s 2020 album “3.15.20” and co-wrote Chance the Rapper’s hit song “No Problem.”

Yebba (co-produced “Yebba’s Heartbreak” featuring herself)

Born Abigail Elizabeth Smith, Yebba is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who recently dropped her debut album “Dawn.” Known for her highly controlled and emotional vocal ability, Yebba has been featured on songs including Ed Sheeran’s “Best Part of Me,” Sam Smith’s “No Peace” and A Tribe Called Quest’s “Melatonin.” A live performance of her song “My Mind” has garnered over 18 million views on YouTube.

Nik D (co-produced “No Friends in the Industry”)

Born in 2000, German producer Nik D co-produced his first No. 1, Travis Scott’s “Highest in the Room,” while still a teenager. He’s also worked with artists including Trippie Redd, PartyNextDoor, Aminé and Gunna.

Vinylz (co-produced “No Friends in the Industry”)

New York City producer Vinylz has collaborated with some of hip-hop’s finest artists, including Jay-Z, Rick Ross, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Drake. He worked on the “Certified Lover Boy” artist’s biggest hits, such as “Know Yourself,” “Fake Love” and “0 to 100 / The Catch Up.”

Metro Boomin (co-produced “Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat)

With a producer tag so unforgettable it practically becomes a lyric, Metro Boomin is a powerhouse hitmaker. Working extensively with artists like Future, 21 Savage, Post Malone, Migos, the Weeknd and Drake, Metro Boomin is responsible for hits including “Bad and Boujee,” “Mask Off,” “Congratulations” and Kanye West’s iconic “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1.”

Peter Lee Johnson (co-produced “Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat)

While Peter Lee Johnson co-produced many of the songs on Metro Boomin and 21 Savage’s “Savage Mode II” collaboration album, he’s also worked with artists including Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Demi Lovato, Mariah Carey, James Blake and Justin Timberlake. “Knife Talk” marks Johnson’s first partnership with Drake.

Cardo (co-produced “7am on Bridle Path”)

Born Ron LaTour, Cardo has produced for rap giants including Kendrick Lamar (“Untitled 02”), Travis Scott (“Goosebumps”) and Drake (“God’s Plan,” “Laugh Now Cry Later,” “Wants and Needs”). He was recently recruited for Baby Keem and Lamar’s “Family Ties.”

KND (co-produced “7am on Bridle Path”)

Born in 2002, German producer KND landed his first credit with Drake on “Certified Lover Boy.” Previously, he produced “24/7” by Layla and “Altstadt” by Olson.

GOVI (co-produced “Race My Mind”)

Before working on “Certified Lover Boy,” GOVI produced Nicki Minaj’s “Seeing Green,” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, as well as Sabrina Claudio’s “On My Shoulders.”

Monsune (co-produced “Race My Mind” and “Fountains” featuring Tems)

Bedroom pop artist Monsune has made a name for himself as a solo artist, releasing the 2019 EP “Tradition.” As a producer, Monsune has worked with Jonah Yano, Billy Lemos, Fousheé and now Drake.

Tresor (co-produced “Fountains” featuring Tems)

African pop singer-songwriter Tresor has released three solo albums since 2017: “The Beautiful Madness,” “Nostalgia” and “Rumble in the Jungle.” He recently contributed a cover of “Nothing Else Matters” to Metallica’s “Blacklist” compilation album.

Nineteen85 (co-produced “Get Along Better” featuring Ty Dolla Sign)

A Grammy award winner, Nineteen85 has produced some of Drake’s biggest “Views”-era tracks, including the No. 1 hit “One Dance,” “Hotline Bling” and “Child’s Play,” as well as “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” which went triple-platinum. He’s also worked with a variety of artists, including Mariah Carey, Jessie Ware, Jennifer Hudson and Bleachers.

Bink! (produced “You Only Live Twice” featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross)

Born Roosevelt Harrell III, Bink! is best known for producing three tracks on Jay-Z’s iconic album “The Blueprint.” He’s also responsible for co-producing Kanye West’s “Devil in a New Dress” and has worked with J. Cole, John Legend, Rick Ross and EarthGang. He last worked with Drake on the J. Cole collaboration track “Jodeci Freestyle,” which debuted in 2013 and was then rereleased as part of Drake’s 2019 “Care Package.”

3DDY (co-produced “IMY2” featuring Kid Cudi)

Before landing a placement on “Certified Lover Boy,” pianist, composer and producer 3DDY worked with Autumn! and Fosa YG.

Clibbo (co-produced “IMY2” featuring Kid Cudi)

A hip-hop producer from the Netherlands, Clibbo had previously collaborated with Lil Uzi Vert, Bladee and Jay Critch before earning a credit on “Certified Lover Boy.”

Houssam (co-produced “IMY2” featuring Kid Cudi)

Prior to contributing to “Certified Lover Boy,” Houssam co-produced a handful of tracks for Ray Fuego.

KanielTheOne (co-produced “IMY2” featuring Kid Cudi)

Born Kaniel Castañeda, Mexican-American producer KanielTheOne co-produced Chris Brown and Young Thug’s smash hit “Go Crazy,” which has nearly half a billion streams on Spotify. “IMY2” marks his first collaboration with Drake.

Yume (co-produced “IMY2” featuring Kid Cudi)

Before working with Drake on “IMY2,” Yume produced artists including Salakid, Bhavi and 444lilrose.

PartyNextDoor (co-produced “Fucking Fans”)

Canadian singer-songwriter, rapper and producer PartyNextDoor has found success as a solo artist, releasing six records since 2013. A longtime collaborator with Drake, he’s joined forces with the superstar for songs including “Loyal,” “Come and See Me,” “Recognize” and “With You.” The multi-talented PartyNextDoor has also produced songs like Drake’s “Legend,” co-written hits like Rihanna’s “Work” and been featured on songs like Kanye West’s “Ghost Town.”

With additional reporting by Jordan Rose.