Drake Breaks Apple Music Record for Most-Streamed Artist in a Day

With “Certified Lover Boy,” Drake’s has broken the 2021 record for most-streamed artist in a day on Apple Music.

“Certified Lover Boy” is also Apple Music’s most-streamed album within a 24-hour period in 2021, achieving the honor just days after Kanye West’s “Donda” broke the record on the streaming platform..

The album debuted on Thursday after multiple delays. Drake announced in Oct. 2020 that it would come in Jan. 2021, but delayed the release for health reasons, then said on Caffeine in June it would be out by the end of the summer. After that, he teased the new Sept. 3 release date in a cryptic SportsCenter video before officially confirming it in on Monday in an Instagram post revealing the album cover (but keeping the track list a secret). The cover, a white background adorned with 16 emojis of pregnant women, received viral response on social media, including a spoof by Lil Nas X. “Certified Lover Boy” finally came an hour after its expected release time.

The 86-minute album features 15 guest artists across its 21 tracks, including Jay Z, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Lil Baby and more. Additionally, Drake gave writing credits to several artists. Opening track “Champagne Poetry” involves an interpolation The Beatles’ “Michelle” and credits John Lennon and Paul McCartney. “Way 2 Sexy” borrows from Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy.” “TSU” credits Justin Timberlake, Timbaland and, controversially, R. Kelly. Drake didn’t reveal the track list until two hours before “Certified Lover Boy” dropped, and guest artists weren’t officially announced at all — except for on the billboards Drake erected in their hometowns from Chicago, Ill. to Lagos, Nigeria.

Read Variety‘s review of “Certified Lover Boy” here.