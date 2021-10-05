On Album Chart, Drake Fends Off Youngboy Never Broke Again in a Photo Finish

It went down to the wire, but Drake held onto the top spot on the Rolling Stone album chart for a fourth consecutive week, barely fending off strong first-week returns for Youngboy Never Broke Again’s “Sincerely, Kentrell.”

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” album is not suffering too much of a week-to-week decline, falling from 168,200 album-equivalent units last week to 133,700 this time to again claim the top spot.

Youngboy Never Broke Again came in very close behind with 131,600 album units. His tallies for the week included 10,200 album sales, far above Drake’s, which stood at 1,300 albums sold during the week. But Drake pulled ahead in individual song streams, racking up 166.5 million compared to Youngboy’s 162.8 million.

For the first time in a while, all four of the top spots on the album chart belong to hip-hop artists, with Drake and Youngboy being followed by Lil Nas X and Kanye West in the following slots. Lil Nas X, slipping one spot to No. 3 in the second week for “Montero,” had 57,400 album units. Week five for West’s “Donda” found the titan gathering another 47,600 units.

The rest of the top 10 also consisted of holdovers, with Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” holding strong at No. 5 and Doja Cat, Morgan Wallen, the Kid Laroi, Billie Eilish and Rod Wave at Nos. 6-10.

The week’s second biggest bow belonged to the female K-pop group Itzy, whose “Crazy in Love” just missed making the top 10, coming in at No. 11 with 22,900 album units.

There was a tight finish for that slot, too, with Angels & Airwaves’ “Lifeforms” just missing it at No. 12 with 22,700 units.

G-Eazy also premiered in the top 20, as “These Things Happen Too” entered at No. 18 on the strength of 19,400 units.

A new Steely Dan set, “Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!,” had a surprisingly robust bow at No. 22 with 17,600 album-equivalent units. That was made up almost entirely of actual album sales, at 16,800. That was before the vinyl edition came out a week later, which may help keep the album lively in next week’s rankings.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, a collaboration between Coldplay and BTS, “My Universe,” finished at No. 1. For a complete recounting of the week’s song action, read Variety‘s report on the top finishers here.

To see the complete list of the week’s top 200 albums, click here.