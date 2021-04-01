Dr. Luke’s Prescription Songs Becomes First Major Music Company to Offer Payment in Bitcoin

Prescription Songs, the independent publishing company founded by Dr. Luke, will be offering its roster of songwriters and producers the option of payment in Bitcoin. For this arrangement, the company has partnered with BitPay, a major provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services.

Prescription Songs’ catalog includes such hits as “Say So” by Doja Cat, “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa, “Mood” by 24kGoldn, “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5, “Starboy” by The Weeknd and “Juice” by Lizzo.

“Prescription Songs has always been an industry leader providing the best services to our songwriters, producers and artists. Some of our creators asked about being paid in Bitcoin so we wanted to get ahead of the pack and provide that service,” Luke said in a statement. “BitPay is such a powerhouse in Bitcoin. I’m excited to work with them in the music space.”

“Prescription Songs and Dr. Luke have always been innovative with their artists and songwriters and giving them the option to get royalty payments in Bitcoin shows once again how cutting edge they are” said Sonny Singh, Chief Commercial Officer of BitPay. “Using Bitcoin is only the first step for the music industry to start working in the blockchain space as more and more artists start leveraging the blockchain for NFT’s and even digital rights management.”

With hits like Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone,” Miley Cyrus’ “Party In The U.S.A.” and dozens more, Luke himself is one of the biggest hitmakers of the past 20 years, although his career took a hit with former protégé Kesha’s allegations of sexual misconduct against him, which Luke has denied all such claims and won every lawsuit connected with them. Prescription Songs and his other businesses have thrived, — he was an early investor in BlockCap, a leading digital asset miner, and co-founded and was the largest single investor in the bottled water line Core Hydration, which sold to KDP for $525 million — and he has written and produced hits for Doja Cat and others under the name Tyson Trax and other pseudonyms in recent years.