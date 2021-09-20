Doja Cat’s ‘Say So,’ Roddy Ricch, Metro Boomin, Kobalt Music Publishing Take Top Honors at BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

The most performed R&B and hip-hop songs in the BMI repertoire were awarded at the 2021 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, recognizing the top songwriters, producers and music publishers of the previous year. Held virtually across all BMI digital and social channels, marquee categories included song, songwriter, producer and publisher of the year.

“Say So” written and performed by Doja Cat and co-written by Lydia Asrat, took home song of the year honors. The triple-platinum certified single also received Grammy nominations for record of the year and best pop solo performance.

Roddy Ricch was named songwriter of the year for credits on five of BMI’s 35 most-performed Hip-Hop/R&B songs of the previous year. The rapper’s “The Box” spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the rapper’s highest-charting song to date. Features on DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” Pop Smoke’s “The Woo,” and Mustard’s “Ballin’” and “High Fashion” all landed in the top 20 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Producer of the year went to Metro Boomin, his fourth time winning the award, for his work with 21 Savage (“Glock In My Lap,” “Many Men,” “Mr. Right Now,” “Rich N– Sh*t,” “Runnin,” and “Slidin”) and his production work on Lil Durk’s “Stay Down” featuring 6lack and Young Thug.

Kobalt Music Publishing was awarded publisher of the year for its representation in 19 of BMI’s highest-performing R&B/Hip-Hop songs of 2020 including Drake and Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.” Of the win, Kobalt’s Jill Tschogl (vice president, creative) and Cee Barrett (director, creative) shared: “Kobalt songwriters defined some of the most important songs of 2021. What is incredibly rewarding is that many of these songs were born during the pandemic, which speaks to our writers’ ability to adapt and make great music in tumultuous times. Congratulations to each of our wonderfully gifted songwriters as well as to our relentlessly hard-working Kobalt staff around the world. And our deepest thanks to BMI for the prestigious honor.”

Said Catherine Brewton, BMI vice president, creative, Atlanta: “Year after year our songwriters raise the bar with their unrivaled creativity, setting a new standard for R&B/Hip-Hop and beyond,” “Today we celebrate the phenomenal songwriters, producers and publishers whose talent and artistry continue to elevate the culture and drive the genres forward. BMI is honored to represent this exceptional group of music creators and applaud their extraordinary accomplishments.”

See the full list of winners at the BMI site.