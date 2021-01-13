Doja Cat, Pop Smoke, Tones and I, More Score Multiplatinum Awards

Doja Cat, Tones and I, Rod Wave and the late Pop Smoke were among the artists with multiple gold or platinum certifications in the latest round of precious metal from the RIAA.

“We are thrilled to induct 53 artists into RIAA’s Gold & Platinum Class of 2020,” said RIAA chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier. “Earning your first Gold or Platinum Award is a sign of true success and limitless possibilities. Congratulations to this year’s artists, their labels, and teams!”

Many of the awarded songs were featured in Variety‘s annual Hitmakers honors and event last month.

The awards reflect the changes in music consumption, as dozens of singles received platinum or gold awards (for 1 million or 500,000 units, respectively), while just four albums received gold awards. It is worth noting that an artist’s representative, usually its label, must request for a release to be certified; it does not happen automatically when a release passes a certain sales threshold.

The complete list of the most recent certifications appears below:

GOLD ALBUM AWARDS

Doja Cat “Hot Pink” (RCA Records)

Pop Smoke “Meet the Woo 2” (Victor Victor/Republic Records)

Rod Wave “Ghetto Gospel” (Alamo Records)

Tones and I “The Kids Are Coming” (Bad Batch/Elektra Records)

MULTI-PLATINUM SINGLE AWARDS

Arizona Zervas “Roxanne” (Columbia)

Jack Harlow “Whats Poppin” (Atlantic Records)

Tones and I “Dance Monkey” (Bad Batch/Elektra Records)

Doja Cat “Say So” (RCA Records)

Doja Cat “Juicy” (RCA Records)

Gabby Barrett “I Hope” (Warner Music Nashville)

24kGoldn “Mood” (feat. iann dior) (Records/Columbia)

Pop Smoke “Dior” (Victor Victor/Republic Records)

Powfu “Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head)” (feat. Beabadoobee) (Columbia)

Rod Wave “Heart on Ice” (Alamo Records)

StaySolidRocky “Party Girl” (Columbia)

Surfaces “Sunday Best” (TenThousand Projects)

PLATINUM SINGLE AWARDS

24kGoldn

VALENTINO

Records LLC/Columbia

Ant Saunders

Yellow Hearts

Arista

Baby Keem

ORANGE SODA

Baby Keem LLC

BENEE

Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton)

Republic Records

Conan Gray

Heather

Republic Records

Conan Gray

Maniac

Republic Records

Doja Cat

Like That (feat. Gucci Mane)

RCA

Don Toliver

No Idea

Cactus Jack/Atlantic

G Herbo

PTSD (feat. Juice WRLD, Chance the Rapper & Lil Uzi Vert)

Machine Entertainment Group LLC

Ingrid Andress

More Hearts Than Mine

Warner Music Nashville

JayDaYoungan

23 Island

Ruffwayy

John K

if we never met

Epic

JP Saxe

If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels)

Arista

Money Man

24 (feat. Lil Baby)

Black Circle/EMPIRE

Pop Smoke

For The Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby)

Victor Victor/Republic Records

Pop Smoke

Mood Swings (feat. Lil Tjay)

Victor Victor/Republic Records

Regard

Ride It

Ministry of Sound Recordings/Epic

Surf Mesa

ily (i love you baby) (feat. Emilee)

Astralwerks

Tate McRae

you broke me first

RCA

Wallows

Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo)

Atlantic Records

Gold Single AWARDS

03 Greedo

Trap House (feat. Shoreline Mafia)

Alamo Records (Geffen)

24kGoldn

CITY OF ANGELS

Records LLC/Columbia

2KBABY

Old Streets

Masked Records/

Warner Records

Ashe

Moral of the Story

Mom + Pop Music

Ashley McBryde

One Night Standards

Warner Music Nashville

Bankrol Hayden

Costa Rica

Atlantic Records

BRELAND

My Truck

Bad Realm/Atlantic Records

Chloe x Halle

Do It

Columbia

Doja Cat

Boss Bitch (From Birds of Prey: The Album)

Atlantic Records

Doja Cat

Cyber Sex

RCA

Doja Cat

Rules

RCA

Doja Cat

Tia Tamera (feat. Rico Nasty)

RCA

Don Toliver

After Party

Cactus Jack/Atlantic

DripReport

Skechers

Arista

Fivio Foreign

Big Drip

Columbia

FLETCHER

Undrunk

Capitol Records

Gabby Barrett

The Good Ones

Warner Music Nashville

Giveon

LIKE I WANT YOU

Epic

iann dior

emotions

TenThousand Projects

iann dior

gone girl

TenThousand Projects

iann dior

Prospect (feat. Lil Baby)

TenThousand Projects

J.I the Prince of N.Y

Need Me

G*STARR ENT.

MEDUZA

Lose Control

Astralwerks

MEDUZA

Piece Of Your Heart (feat. Goodboys)

Astralwerks

Mulatto

B*tch From Da Souf

StreamCut/RCA

Niko Moon

GOOD TIME

RCA Nashville

NoCap

Ghetto Angels

Atlantic Records

Parker McCollum

Pretty Heart

MCA Nashville

Pop Smoke

Shake The Room (feat. Quavo)

Victor Victor/Republic Records

Pop Smoke

Welcome To The Party

Victor Victor/Republic Records

Rod Wave

Close Enough to Hurt

Alamo Records

Rod Wave

Cuban Links (feat. Kevin Gates)

Alamo Records

Rod Wave

Dark Clouds

Alamo Records

Rod Wave

Dark Conversations

Alamo Records

Rod Wave

Green Light

Alamo Records

Rod Wave

Poison

Alamo Records

Rod Wave

Sky Priority

Alamo Records

Rod Wave

The Greatest

Alamo Records

SiR

Hair Down (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records

Sleepy Hallow

Deep End Freestyle (feat. Fousheé)

Winners Circle Entertainment Inc/EMPIRE

Snoh Aalegra

I Want You Around

Artium Recordings, LLC/AWAL

Sueco the Child

fast

Atlantic Records

TOKYO’S REVENGE

GOODMORNINGTOKYO!

Blac Noize! Recordings

Travis Denning

After A Few

Mercury Nashville

Tyla Yaweh

High Right Now

Epic

Tyla Yaweh

Tommy Lee

Epic

Vedo

You Got It

New Wav Music Group/Island Prolific/EMPIRE

Young T & Bugsey

Don’t Rush (feat. Headie One)

Epic