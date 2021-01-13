Doja Cat, Pop Smoke, Tones and I, More Score Multiplatinum Awards

Doja Cat, Tones and I, Rod Wave and the late Pop Smoke were among the artists with multiple gold or platinum certifications in the latest round of precious metal from the RIAA.
“We are thrilled to induct 53 artists into RIAA’s Gold & Platinum Class of 2020,” said RIAA chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier. “Earning your first Gold or Platinum Award is a sign of true success and limitless possibilities. Congratulations to this year’s artists, their labels, and teams!”
Many of the awarded songs were featured in Variety‘s annual Hitmakers honors and event last month.
The awards reflect the changes in music consumption, as dozens of singles received platinum or gold awards (for 1 million or 500,000 units, respectively), while just four albums received gold awards. It is worth noting that an artist’s representative, usually its label, must request for a release to be certified; it does not happen automatically when a release passes a certain sales threshold.
The complete list of the most recent certifications appears below:
