Doja Cat Will Host 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards show has its host: Doja Cat will preside over the ceremonies, set to be broadcast from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Sept. 12.

It’ll be the singer’s first hosting gig at an awards show, but not her first trip to the VMAs, as last year she performed a medley of “Say So” and “Like That” on the telecast. She also won the Moon Person for best new artist in 2020.

This year, she’ll be performing as well as hosting, while also having a shot at taking the podium when winners are announced in the five categories in which she’s nominated, including video of the year and artist of the year.

Last year, the VMAs were hosted by Keke Palmer, in a primarily pre-taped and audience-free format, after plans to hold the event at Barclays Center had to be scotched. Producers have not yet announced any plans for an audience, or the lack of one, at Barclays this year.

The choice of Doja Cat as host is further indication of just how much she has not been suffering a sophomore jinx with her second album, “Planet Her.” The collection has been a mainstay of the top 10 through the eight weeks it’s been out. Moreover, she has two songs among the top 10 singles — “Need to Know,” on her own, and “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA.

Other artists announced so far as performing on the telecast include Foo Fighters, Shawn Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, Chloe (in her Halle-less solo TV debut), Lil Nas X, Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello.

The show will air Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The top-nominated artists are Justin Bieber with seven nods and Megan Thee Stallion with six. Doja Cat is in a tie with several others at five nominations apiece: BTS, Billie Eilish, Giveon, Drake, Lil Nas X and Rodrigo.