Prayer Vigil for DMX to Be Held Outside Hospital Where He Remains on Life Support

A prayer vigil for DMX will take place outside the hospital in White Plains, New York, where the rapper remains on life support. The event will take place Monday beginning at 5 p.m. and will be hosted by the Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation, according to a statement from the rapper’s family, as reported by Rolling Stone.

DMX (real name: Earl Simmons) was rushed to the hospital on Friday night after suffering a heart attack, the rapper’s longtime attorney, Murray Richman, confirmed on Saturday, although he said he had no further details. Richman’s office had no update on the rapper’s condition when contacted by Variety on Monday morning. Initial reports said DMX had suffered the heart attack after a drug overdose, but no reps have officially confirmed that information.

In a deeply confusing turn of events, Richman appeared on Pix11 News, early Saturday evening saying that DMX has been “taken off the life support system and is breathing on his own” — but a couple of hours later told Rolling Stone he had been given incorrect information and the rapper remains on life support.

On Sunday, members of the Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Club — which has licensed the name of the label and management company for which DMX was the flagship artist at the height of his fame in the late 1990s — gathered outside the hospital to pay tribute to the rapper, playing his music loudly and gathering supporters.

In their statement, also issued April 4th, DMX’s family said, “On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues. We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges.” On Sunday, the Associated Press reported that DMX was still in a coma and breathing via a ventilator.