DMX Memorial Services to Be Livestreamed This Weekend

The official memorial services for rapper and actor Earl “DMX” Simmons, who died on April 9 after suffering a heart attack, have been announced.

Two memorial services will be held: one on Saturday, April 24 at 4 p.m. ET, and a Homegoing Celebration on Sunday, April 25 at 2:30 pm E.T.

While attendance to the memorials is limited to family and close friends and closed to the public, both services will be livestreamed: The Sunday celebration will be broadcast live on BET and its YouTube challen, while Saturday’s “Celebration of Life” memorial, which will sources say will be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, will be livestreamed on the rapper’s YouTube channel.

The announcement notes that “New York State currently limits indoor arenas to 10% capacity,” although it does not confirm Barclays, which has a capacity of 19,000, as the location. “New York State COVID-19 testing guidelines and protocols will be followed. “

It refers fans to the rapper’s Instagram account for updates and more information.

DMX’s family confirmed his death on April 9 in the following statement: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” his family said in a statement. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

DMX was hospitalized on April 3 after suffering a heart attack. Initial reports said he had suffered the heart attack after an unspecified overdose, but that information has not been officially confirmed.