DMX Public Memorial Is Set for Barclays Center

Brooklyn’s Barclays Center will host a public memorial for DMX on April 24, the rapper’s manager confirmed to TMZ, although attendance is destined to be far below normal arena levels if current COVID-19 protocols hold.

A private funeral service will take place the following day at a New York City-area church, TMZ also reported. DMX’s family chose Barclays Center over an invitation from Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano to hold the memorial in DMX’s home county at Yonkers Raceway. Since his death, vigils have popped up around New York, in addition to the outpouring of in memoriam posts online. About a thousand people attended a vigil in the rapper’s hometown on April 14.

Details about the public memorial have yet to be announced. Under current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is capped at 10 percent capacity, which comes to about 1,900 people for Barclays Center.

Born Earl Simmons, the rapper died at age 50 on April 9 at White Plains Hospital. He was first hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on April 2. Over the course of the week, his family stayed by his side after being placed on life support. Initial reports said the heart attack came following an overdose, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Born in Mount Vernon, New York on Dec. 18, 1970, Simmons became one of the most prolific hip-hop artists to come out of the ‘90s. His discography spans seven studio albums, including his debut “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot” and its breakout tracks “Get at Me Dog” and “Ruff Ryders Anthem.” He also appeared in a number of movies, including “Belly,” “Exit Wounds” and “Romeo Must Die.”