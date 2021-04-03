DMX Hospitalized After Drug Overdose

DMX has been hospitalized following a reported drug overdose, a source close to the rapper confirmed to Variety.

According to TMZ, DMX overdosed on Friday night at his home around 11 p.m., which caused a heart attack. The 50-year-old rapper is currently in a hospital in White Plains, N.Y., and is in the critical care unit. Sources told TMZ that he has “some brain activity,” while others said that he is in a “vegetative state.”

DMX has been open about his past struggles with addiction, and has attended rehab several times. In 2019, he canceled a series of live performances and checked into rehab for substance abuse after serving a year-long jail sentence for tax fraud and evasion earlier that year.

DMX first came onto the rap scene in the 1990s and released his first album, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot,” through Ruff Ryders and Def Jam in 1998. DMX followed his debut with “…And Then There Was X” in 1999, which became his best-selling album and was certified five-time multiplatinum. DMX has released a total of seven studio albums and has earned three Grammy nominations, two for rap solo performance and one for rap album.

DMX most recently faced off against Snoop Dogg in a Verzuz battle in July, which drew an audience of half a million. In September 2019, he reunited with Def Jam and announced that he had signed a new record deal with them, marking his first time working with the label since his 2003 album “Grand Champ.”

TMZ was the first to report the news.