DMX Honored by Music Industry and Beyond: ‘His Legend Will Live On Forever’

Following rapper DMX’s death on Friday morning, fellow musicians, fans and industry professionals took to social media to remember his storied career.

Def Jam Recordings, who last collaborated with DMX on his album “Grand Champ” in 2003, released a statement honoring the late rapper.

“Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons,” the record label said. “DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever.”

Biz Markie, the rapper nicknamed the “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop,” tweeted, “RIP DMX. No one radiated more agony, pain and atomic energy. The Cerberus from Yonkers, who suffered for all of our sins and his own. Maybe the rawest rapper of all-time, no pretense or frills, just pure adrenaline, lawless genius and reckless abandon. The struggle incarnate.”

RIP DMX. No one radiated more agony, pain, and atomic energy. The Cerberus from Yonkers, who suffered for all of our sins and his own. Maybe the rawest rapper of all-time, no pretense or frills, just pure adrenaline, lawless genius, and reckless abandon. The struggle incarnate. pic.twitter.com/P80t1GQHEa — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 9, 2021

Biz Markie continued: “He really was something special. The way he poured his pain and rage and ferocity into his art, it was captivating, devastating, electrifying and so beautiful. May he have the rest he so justly deserves, and take his place among the ancestors now.”

Viola Davis, who recently portrayed blues singer Ma Rainey in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” tweeted, “RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones.”

RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 9, 2021

Chance the Rapper wrote on Twitter, “Rest in Heaven DMX.”

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

Read more reactions below.

dmx and so many others should be here man. i will never forgive this country for what they did to us — 🌱 (@noname) April 9, 2021

REST IN PARADISE DMX TONIGHT WE CELEBRATE THE LIFE YOU LEAD EVERYS DECEMBER 18TH D DAY 🫀 — TYRON (@slowthai) April 9, 2021

your impact and influence will live on forever 🕊 sleep well DMX. — Ella Mai (@ellamai) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX 🕯 — KAYTRA (@KAYTRANADA) April 9, 2021

Rest up DMX 🦅 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) April 9, 2021