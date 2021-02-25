Dimitri Vegas to Debut Solo Single, ‘Pull Me Closer’

Dimitri Vegas, one-half of the EDM brother duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, is breaking out on his own with his first solo single, “Pull Me Closer,” set for release on March 5. A shift away from the big room and main stage high energy sounds Vegas and his brother are known for, “Pull Me Closer” is a mid-tempo groover with a lighthearted male vocal that lends itself to home listening and will translate smoothly onto the dancefloor when that becomes an option. “Pull Me Closer” has its vibes in the ‘90s but its aesthetic is pure “Miami Vice,” with all the tongue-in-cheek slickness of the iconic series.

Says Vegas: “I have a couple of songs that all take it back a little bit more to my ‘Ibiza roots’ or take inspiration from my ‘80s childhood sounds, all very vocal driven, and this one felt like the perfect one to kick off this string of releases.”

“Pull Me Closer” is one of the first releases from House the House, the most recent arrival to the family of sub-labels under the Smash the House imprint, which the brothers founded in 2010. Closely tied to the globally recognized festival brand, Tomorrowland, the Greek/Belgian brothers, whose given last name is Thivaios, are among the most popular electronic music acts of the last decade. As Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, the two have consistently occupied a position in the top five of DJ Mag’s controversial Top 100 DJs since 2013, hitting the No. 1 spot twice.

Vegas has also made the move from festival stage to soundstage and will be appearing in “Jurassic World 3: Dominion,” set for release summer 2022. While the burgeoning actor is unable to reveal details about his role in the film, he tells Variety: ”With all the new music we’ve been creating during the pandemic, and with Like Mike’s solo album dropping soon — which is sounding amazing by the way — the time felt right to also experiment with a solo track after almost 15 years of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike releases.”

Hear a snippet of “Pull Me Closer” below.