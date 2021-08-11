Oakland City Council Declares ‘Digital Underground Day’ in Honor of Shock G

The city council of Oakland, California has declared August 25 “Digital Underground Day” in honor of the legendary group’s frontman and co-founder Gregory “Shock G” Jacobs, who died in April. The pioneering 1990s hip-hop group is one of the most legendary to emerge from the Bay Area city — Tupac Shakur began his professional career as a member — and August 25 is Shock G’s birthday.

“The shockwaves produced by Shock G and digital underground continue to reverberate across the globe with its epicenter right here in Oakland,” stated Oakland City Councilmember Loren Taylor. “Their significant influence on Oakland’s arts, culture, and music scene is unquestionable just like their positive impact on so many lives of people of all cultures and generations.”

The group’s extended musical family and friends, in partnership with BAMBDFEST International 2021, will present “The Bay Area Honors Shock G” on Saturday, August 21. The celebratory day begins with the “Feed The Hood” program in collaboration with the East Oakland Collective followed by an Official Motorcade from East Oakland to West Oakland ending at City Hall. The official after party to celebrate Shock G’s life will be held at The New Parish.

“I am excited to be celebrating Digital Underground Day and am honored to be associated with the resolution that established this day. digital underground’s achievements and cultural contributions to the arts community, particularly in Oakland, cannot be understated,” commented Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife. “Their creative vision and artistic brilliance was instrumental in bringing global attention to Oakland arts and entertainment. Commemorating these cultural achievements by Black artists reflects the rich history and extensive variety of Black artistic expression. This is the beauty and brilliance of Black creatives. It is an important contribution and legacy that I want to support and see thrive.”

“As a young adult I began exploring the world for the first time with my musical brother, Shock G, and Digital Underground,” said the group’s Money B. “To now be honored and acknowledged by the city I have loved and acknowledged my whole life and to share this honor every year on Shock G’s birthday with the digital family is surreal.”