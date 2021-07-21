The War On Drugs, Kamasi Washington, Japanese Breakfast Set for 2021 Desert Daze Festival

California’s beloved Desert Daze festival will return to Lake Perris outside Riverside on Nov. 12-14, with headlining performances by the War On Drugs (in their only show of 2021), Kamasi Washington, Toro y Moi and Japanese Breakfast.

According to organizers, the event “will be scaled down to keep us together in spirit while socially distanced,” compared to the full-capacity happenings of years past.

Known for its adventurous, era-spanning lineups and unique outdoor backdrops, Desert Daze will also boast appearances by Tim Heidecker and Weyes Blood (performing their collaborative 2020 album “Fear of Death”), Devendra Banhart, the Black Angels, Ty Segall, Yves Tumor, Crumb, Andy Shauf, Sudan Archives, DIIV, Geese, the Budos Band, Kikagaku Moyo and more.

The event is produced by Moon Block and Knitting Factory Entertainment. “It’s been a long year-plus away from the Desert Daze community and we are really excited about seeing the people that make this event so special, and seeing this beautiful, multi-faceted lineup at the lake,” said Desert Daze and Moon Block founder-curator Phil Pirrone.

Tickets, parking and camping passes go on sale to the general public on Friday. Visit DesertDaze.org for more information.