Demi Lovato Says She Had Three Strokes and a Heart Attack After 2018 Overdose in Docuseries Trailer

Demi Lovato is opening up on the 2018 overdose that nearly took her life in her YouTube Originals docuseries “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.”

In the trailer, released on Wednesday, the 28-year-old singer revealed that she suffered three strokes and a heart attack after her overdose in July 2018.

“I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes,” she says in the trailer.

In the docuseries, directed by Michael D. Ratner, Lovato opens up for the first time about her nearly fatal overdose, dissecting every aspect that led to the incident and her awakenings in the aftermath. The doc features interviews with Lovato, her friends, family members and other musicians, including Elton John and Christina Aguilera.

Lovato gave Ratner “unprecedented access to [her] personal and musical journey during the most trying time of her life as she unearthed her prior traumas and discovered the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health,” according to the logline of the docuseries. The project goes “far deeper than an inside look beyond the celebrity surface” and “is an intimate portrait of addiction, and the process of healing and empowerment.”

“I’ve had so much to say over the past two years wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened,” Lovato says in the trailer. “I’ve had a lot of lives. Like my cat, you know? I’m on my ninth life.”

“Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil” will have its world premiere and open the 2021 South by Southwest Film Festival on March 16.

Watch the trailer below.