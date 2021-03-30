Demi Lovato Says She Identifies as Pansexual: ‘I’m So Fluid Now’

Demi Lovato is opening up about her sexual identity, confirming that she identifies as pansexual.

On an episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast that released on Saturday, Lovato discussed her sexuality while explaining that she is interested in adopting children one day.

“I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself getting pregnant,” Lovato said. “I don’t know. I’m so fluid now, and part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was like super closeted off.”

Rogan then asked, “You mean like sexually fluid? You like girls, you like boys?” Lovato replied: “Yeah, anything really.”

“What do they call that, pansexual or something like that?” Rogan asked. “Yeah, pansexual,” Lovato replied, confirming how she identifies.

Lovato continued, establishing herself as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia and I was like, that’s it, that’s what I’m going with,” Lovato said.

She then opened up further about growing up in Texas and feeling shameful about her sexual identity. Lovato said that she experienced a sexual awakening while watching the kissing scene between Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair in “Cruel Intentions,” but “felt a lot of shame” about it.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I like that,’ ” Lovato said. “But I felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian, that’s very frowned upon. Any attraction I had to a female at a young age, I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling.”

Lovato was recently engaged to Max Ehrich, but revealed in the March issue of Glamour that she now feels “too queer” to be with a cis man.

Lovato’s tell-all documentary, “Dancing With the Devil,” now has three episodes available to stream on YouTube. The singer also recently revealed that her first album since 2017, “Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over,” releases on April 2. The album includes features with Ariana Grande, Saweetie and Noah Cyrus.

Listen to the full podcast episode here.